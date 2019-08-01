You are here

Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 25, 2019. (AFP)
  ING also announced that it was bolstering its staff and systems to tackle money laundering
FRANKFURT: The head of one of Europe’s largest banks, ING, has warned of the perils of central bank money printing, saying there is already enough cheap money available and that injecting more will do little to bolster weak confidence.

Ralph Hamers made his plea as central banks redouble efforts to keep the cost of borrowing at historic lows to buoy the economy, a policy that weighs on bank profits and makes it costly to hold deposits. “I don’t think QE is a recipe to support an uncertain environment,” Hamers said, referring to so-called quantitative easing to print fresh money. “There is no shortage of money in the market.”

Although bankers have previously made similar complaints, Hamers’ blunt comments carry weight because his bank is one of Europe’s largest, with 38 million customers. ING, the largest Dutch bank, cautioned on Thursday that rock-bottom interest rates would pressure future earnings, as it announced a €1.4 billion ($1.55 billion) net profit in the second quarter of the year.

“Looking ahead, we expect that persistently low interest rates will put pressure on net interest income,” Hamers said, referring to the bank’s chief earnings pillar from activities such as lending.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has all but pledged to loosen monetary policy further amid a continued economic deterioration of Europe’s euro currency bloc, still grappling with the aftermath of a debt crisis.

Officials recently told Reuters that an interest rate cut in September appeared certain, while government bond buys were also likely. Draghi recently said the outlook looked bleak as a global trade war hit Europe’s manufacturers.

Earlier this week, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cited signs of a global slowdown and US trade tensions in explaining the central bank’s decision to lower borrowing costs for the first time since 2008.

ING also announced that it was bolstering its staff and systems to tackle money laundering, a factor that increased costs. Hamers said these measures had led to the closure of some customer accounts and that the bank was using machine learning and artificial intelligence to stop money laundering.

Topics: European Central Bank (ECB) ING money laundering

BMW profits hit by higher costs, new tech spending

BMW profits hit by higher costs, new tech spending

  Carmaker looks to advance technologies to 'master enormous challenges'
FRANKFURT: Luxury automaker BMW said that net profit fell 29 percent to €1.48 billion ($1.63 billion) in the second quarter from a year earlier, as profits were reduced by higher spending on revamping factories and on new technologies such as battery-only cars and smartphone-based services.
BMW spent €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) on research and development in the quarter, and invested €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in new plants to modernize production and prepare for new models. It also saw higher production costs from an increasing proportion of electric vehicles and higher raw materials prices. The company said it was able to increase its share in the key China market despite a shrinking overall market there.

The company and the auto industry as a whole are facing a double challenge: Make money selling conventional cars while sinking billions into new technologies such as battery-powered and autonomous cars, and new services that don’t necessarily involve car ownership such as car-sharing and ride-hailing apps.

The industry is also facing headwinds from the US-China trade conflict and from slower auto sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market. Tougher EU limits on emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for global warming, are forcing carmakers to develop electric cars even though battery-only vehicles are only a small fraction of current industry sales due to higher prices and concerns about battery range. China is also pushing carmakers to include more electric and hybrid vehicles.

BMW, which is based in Munich, said that sales numbers and revenue increased in the April-June period despite declining global markets and that it was sticking with its profit forecast for the year. Sales rose 1.5 percent to 647,500 vehicles, helped by its BMW Brilliance joint venture in China. Revenues rose 2.9 percent to €25.7 billion.

BMW’s operating profit margin on vehicles was 6.5 percent for the quarter, down from 8.6 percent a year ago but leaving the company on target to achieve its forecast of 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent for the full year, a figure that was lowered by inclusion of a €1.4 billion set aside for EU anti-trust proceedings in the first quarter. Profitability remains below BMW’s long-term strategic aim for 8-10 percent. Nicolas Peter, chief financial officer, declined during a conference call with reporters to give a forecast for when the company might return to that level.

CEO Harald Krueger said that the company was “on course to meet our targets for the full year.” He said the company was consistently leveraging “new technologies to successfully master the enormous challenges facing our industry during this phase of transformation.” Krueger is leaving his post on Aug. 16 and will be succeeded by production chief Oliver Zipse.

Topics: BMW carmakers luxury cars

