Barclays hikes dividend 20%, targets highest payout since 2008

A Barclays bank branch in central London. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
  • Barclays cut around 3,000 jobs in the second quarter of the year
LONDON: Barclays raised its interim dividend by 20 percent on Thursday thanks to a more resilient performance at its trading unit and an absence of regulatory fines that have blighted past earnings.

The British lender unveiled a 3 pence per share payout and said it expected to treble the distribution over the full year, in a sign of confidence in its ability to improve returns from its consumer and corporate lending businesses.

“We are accumulating capital at a very strong rate and we feel good about that,” CEO Jes Staley, right, said, adding that a 9 pence full-year dividend would be the highest payout to Barclays shareholders since 2008.

The robust investment banking performance, however, was marred by lower than expected half-year profits in UK retail and business lending, which were down 11 percent on the previous year, excluding one-off costs.

Analysts also said that Barclays was compensating for weaker income and higher costs by ramping up the dividend payments.

Barclays blamed the income fall on squeezed margins resulting from intense competition in Britain’s mortgage market and decisions to take less risk in its credit card business.

The UK unit’s net interest margin — a measure of underlying profitability — fell to 3.11 percent from 3.24 percent the previous year, while its return on tangible equity dropped to 15.1 percent from 17.3 percent.

Group pretax profit dropped to £1.58 billion, in line with forecasts, from £1.9 billion a year ago.

Barclays’ transatlantic lending strategy has been overshadowed since early 2018 by a debate about the performance of its investment bank sparked by activist investor Edward Bramson.

Bramson’s bid to gain a board seat was defeated in a May shareholder vote but the New York-based financier, who controls a 5.5 percent stake, has said he will continue to agitate for cuts to the lender’s trading unit.

Staley has instead doubled down on Barclays’ investment banking strategy, including a fresh push into securitization and a gradual revival of its mothballed Asian advisory business.

Barclays also said it expected full-year costs to come in at less than £13.6 billion, below the minimum threshold it previously said it was targeting for 2019.

It has cut around 3,000 roles in the second quarter and said the positive financial impact of the cuts would be felt in its fiscal second half.

Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing

Updated 10 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
  • ING also announced that it was bolstering its staff and systems to tackle money laundering
FRANKFURT: The head of one of Europe’s largest banks, ING, has warned of the perils of central bank money printing, saying there is already enough cheap money available and that injecting more will do little to bolster weak confidence.

Ralph Hamers made his plea as central banks redouble efforts to keep the cost of borrowing at historic lows to buoy the economy, a policy that weighs on bank profits and makes it costly to hold deposits. “I don’t think QE is a recipe to support an uncertain environment,” Hamers said, referring to so-called quantitative easing to print fresh money. “There is no shortage of money in the market.”

Although bankers have previously made similar complaints, Hamers’ blunt comments carry weight because his bank is one of Europe’s largest, with 38 million customers. ING, the largest Dutch bank, cautioned on Thursday that rock-bottom interest rates would pressure future earnings, as it announced a €1.4 billion ($1.55 billion) net profit in the second quarter of the year.

“Looking ahead, we expect that persistently low interest rates will put pressure on net interest income,” Hamers said, referring to the bank’s chief earnings pillar from activities such as lending.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has all but pledged to loosen monetary policy further amid a continued economic deterioration of Europe’s euro currency bloc, still grappling with the aftermath of a debt crisis.

Officials recently told Reuters that an interest rate cut in September appeared certain, while government bond buys were also likely. Draghi recently said the outlook looked bleak as a global trade war hit Europe’s manufacturers.

Earlier this week, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cited signs of a global slowdown and US trade tensions in explaining the central bank’s decision to lower borrowing costs for the first time since 2008.

ING also announced that it was bolstering its staff and systems to tackle money laundering, a factor that increased costs. Hamers said these measures had led to the closure of some customer accounts and that the bank was using machine learning and artificial intelligence to stop money laundering.

