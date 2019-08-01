You are here

SNC-Lavalin tumbles as Mideast project costs rise

Dubai Opera House is among a string of high-profile regional projects handled by Canada’s SNC-Lavalin and its engineering units. (Shutterstock)
Reuters
  • Montreal-based engineering giant faces trial in Canada over Libya corruption charges
Reuters
BENGALURU: SNC-Lavalin Group cut its dividend and reported a quarterly loss, as the struggling Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by a C$1.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its resources unit.

The company reduced its quarterly dividend to 2 Canadian cents per share from 10 Canadian cents per share, its second cut this year.

SNC-Lavalin withdrew its forecast for 2019 last week citing lower-than-expected results and said it would exit fixed-price contracts while it explores all options for its resources unit, including a sale.

Revenue from SNCL Projects, the company’s unit which will manage its exit from lump-sum turnkey construction contracts, fell about 36 percent to C$709.68 million, affected by projects in the Middle East and Canada.

The Montreal-based company, which announced a strategic review in June and named its Chief Operating Officer Ian Edwards as interim CEO, has been pressured by corruption charges back home, poor business performance and trade challenges in Saudi Arabia and China.

SNC faces a trial in Canada over allegations that its former executives bribed Libyan officials to get contracts between 2001 and 2011. The company’s unsuccessful attempts to reach a settlement led to a political scandal engulfing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of C$2.12 billion ($1.6 billion), or C$12.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$83.01 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped by nearly 10 percent to C$2.28 billion.

SNC, which in February forecast 2019 earnings of C$3 to C$3.20 per share, plans to reorganize its resources and infrastructure construction segments into a separate business following poor performance of the units.

The reorganization will allow the company to focus on its high-performing and growth areas, which will now be reported under SNCL Engineering Services, the company said last month.

SNC said it would also explore options, including a sale, for its resources segment, particularly its oil & gas business, and exit lump sum, turnkey contracts.

Oil drops below $65 on Fed outlook and ample supply

Reuters
  • ‘There is a lot of oil out there. US output is growing strongly’
Reuters
LONDON: Oil dropped 2 percent to below $65 a barrel on Thursday, declining for the first time in six days, after the US Federal Reserve dampened hopes for a string of interest rate cuts and as rising US output helped keep the market well supplied.

The Federal Reserve reduced rates on Wednesday, but against expectations the head of the US central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy series of cuts to shore up the economy against global economic weakness.

“A relatively upbeat mood in risky assets took a spectacular U-turn after last night’s Fed decision,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said. “The dollar started to strengthen and equities and oil went into a kind of meltdown mode.”

A rising dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and tends to weigh on commodities priced in the US currency. The dollar hit a two-year peak against the euro on Thursday after the Fed decision.

Oil’s drop came despite a bigger-than-expected decline in US inventories and a fall in OPEC production in July, typically bullish drivers for prices. But US output rose in a market that analysts say is well supplied.

“Supply is plentiful and demand growth is showing signs of weakening globally because of trade conflicts, Brexit and other events that tend to potentially weaken economic growth and, hence, oil demand,” Victor Shum, senior partner at IHS in Singapore, said.

“There’s a lot of oil out there. US output is growing strongly.”

OPEC and partners including Russia, an alliance known as OPEC+, have been curbing output this year to support the market.
In July, OPEC production revisited a 2011 low.

