You are here

﻿

Bangladesh struggles with worst outbreak of dengue fever

Patients receive treatment for dengue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

Bangladesh struggles with worst outbreak of dengue fever

  • More than 1,400 people have been diagnosed with dengue, the Health Ministry said on Thursday
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

DHAKA: Bangladesh is grappling with its worst outbreak of dengue fever, with hospitals packed with patients as the disease spreads rapidly in the country.

At least 14 people have died and more than 17,000 have come down with the virus so far this year, according to official figures, making it the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

More than 1,400 people have been diagnosed with dengue in the past 24 hours alone, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Local media reported that at least 50 people had died of dengue.

Hospitals in Dhaka are struggling to find space as many with symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and joint pains seek treatment.

The government has launched initiatives to control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, from awareness campaigns to efforts to kill mosquito larvae, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said. 

“We need concerted effort to tackle the crisis,” he said.

Dengue is common in South Asia, especially during the monsoon season which runs from June to September, and there is no specific treatment, but with early detection and access to proper medical care fewer than 1 percent of sufferers die from the disease.

Globally, the number of dengue cases dropped in 2017-2018, but there has been a sharp increase in 2019, especially in Australia, Cambodia, China, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

The dengue virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito which has grown rapidly along with urbanization and globalization because it thrives in tropical mega-cities and is easily spread in goods containing small puddles of water.

Topics: Bangladesh dengue Dhaka

Related

Sport
Experts triple estimate of world dengue fever infections
0
Food & Health
Eradication program causes Dengue fever cases to drop by 70%

Man in Germany fatally stabbed with ‘sword-like object’

Updated 40 min 7 sec ago
AP
0

Man in Germany fatally stabbed with ‘sword-like object’

  • A 28-year-old man registered as a Syrian citizen who apparently had shared an apartment until recently with the 36-year-old victim was arrested
  • The suspect admitted to the killing in questioning, and the investigation so far suggests that the motive was related to his personal relationship with the victim
Updated 40 min 7 sec ago
AP
0

BERLIN: A man has been fatally stabbed on a street in Stuttgart with a “sword-like object,” authorities said Thursday.
A 28-year-old man registered as a Syrian citizen who apparently had shared an apartment until recently with the 36-year-old victim was arrested, police and prosecutors said.
The stabbing in the Fasanenhof area of Stuttgart, a residential district in the city’s south, followed an argument between the two men. The perpetrator initially fled on a bicycle.
The suspect admitted to the killing in questioning, and the investigation so far suggests that the motive was related to his personal relationship with the victim, police and prosecutors said later in the day. They said there was no indications of an “extremist or political background.”
A judge ordered the suspect to be held in custody on suspicion of murder pending possible formal charges.

Topics: Stuttgart Fasanenhof stabbing

Related

0
World
Man pushes boy in front of train in Germany, killing him
0
World
Drifter charged in stabbing death of champ golfer in Iowa

Latest updates

SNC-Lavalin tumbles as Mideast project costs rise
0
Oil drops below $65 on Fed outlook and ample supply
0
StanChart warns of trade war, rate risks after profit tops estimates
0
Man in Germany fatally stabbed with ‘sword-like object’
0
Barclays hikes dividend 20%, targets highest payout since 2008
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.