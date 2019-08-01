You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Dictionary Wars by Peter Martin

What We Are Reading Today: The Dictionary Wars by Peter Martin

  • The Dictionary Wars examines the linguistic struggles that underpinned the founding and growth of a nation
In The Dictionary Wars, Peter Martin recounts the patriotic fervor in the early American republic to produce a definitive national dictionary that would rival Samuel Johnson’s 1755 Dictionary of the English Language. 

“But what began as a cultural war of independence from Britain devolved into a battle among lexicographers, authors, scholars, and publishers, all vying for dictionary supremacy and shattering forever the dream of a unified American language,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“The Dictionary Wars examines the linguistic struggles that underpinned the founding and growth of a nation,” it added.

Critic Patricia T. O’Conner said in a review for The New York Times that Martin’s account of the dictionary feuds of the 19th century “is as lively and entertaining as the battle itself.”

The critic said: “In one corner was Noah Webster; in the other, Joseph Emerson Worcester. Both seasoned lexicographers, they realized that Americans were coining new words, using old ones in new ways and preserving usages the British had dropped.”

What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Day-flying Moths

What We Are Reading Today: Britain's Day-flying Moths

  • Like butterflies, some moths fly regularly in sunshine
Authors: David Newland, Robert Still & Andy Swash

This concise photographic field guide helps you to identify the day-flying moths most likely to be seen in Great Britain and Ireland. 

It combines stunning photographs, clear and authoritative text and an easy-to-use design to increase your knowledge and enjoyment of these intriguing and often colorful insects. 

Like butterflies, some moths fly regularly in sunshine, whereas others that usually fly at night are readily disturbed from their resting places during the day. 

This guide describes all of these species and features with at least one photograph of each in its natural, resting pose. 

A brief description of each moth covers the key identification features and when and where to look for it, and includes information on its status, life history, special features and caterpillar food plants. Other sections explain how to distinguish moths from butterflies, and also provide essential information on biology, classification, habitats, gardening for moths, conservation and legislation and recording and monitoring.

