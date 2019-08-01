You are here

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes opener

Australia’s Steve Smith celebrates his century at Edgbaston. (Reuters)
  • Australia were in dire straits against England in Birmingham at 122-8 but their last two wickets more than doubled the score and Smith was last man out for 144 in a total of 284
  • Former captain Smith, who returned to international cricket during the recent World Cup that England won, was subjected to repeated jeers by a partisan crowd
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Steve Smith marked his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal with a superb century to rescue Australia on the opening day of the Ashes series on Thursday.
Australia were in dire straits against England in Birmingham at 122-8 but their last two wickets more than doubled the score and Smith was last man out for 144 in a total of 284.
Rory Burns and Jason Roy then survived two overs as the hosts ended the day on 10-0.
Former captain Smith, who returned to international cricket during the recent World Cup that England won, was subjected to repeated jeers by a partisan crowd.
But he answered the boos in style with his 24th Test century and ninth against England.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Smith told BBC Radio. “Obviously been a while since I’ve been able to put on the whites and the baggy green (cap).
“I’m really proud of the way I was able to stand up today. We were in a bit of trouble there and we had to dig deep on a wicket that wasn’t easy.”
Australia had slumped to 17-2 when Smith came in to bat after current skipper Tim Paine had won the toss.
Wickets fell steadily but Smith found the ally he needed in Peter Siddle, with the recalled number 10 making a valuable 44 — the second-best score of the innings — in a ninth-wicket partnership of 88.
Up until that point it seemed England would not suffer from the absence of James Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, who had only bowled four overs before suffering a right calf injury.
Longtime new-ball partner Stuart Broad took 5-86 in 22.4 overs and fellow paceman Chris Woakes chipped in with 3-58 on his Warwickshire home ground.
But Australia’s total may yet be enough to embarrass an England side who collapsed to 85 all out before beating Ireland at Lord’s last week.
The fans booed the visitors when they walked out for the pre-match anthem ceremony with Australia’s XI containing Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft — the three players banned following the ball-tampering incident that took place during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018.
Dangerous left-handed opener Warner was lbw to Broad for two and did not bother with a review, even though technology suggested the ball would have missed leg stump.
As the cheers from the crowd at an early wicket died down, Warner was subjected to a prolonged chorus of boos on his walk back to the pavilion, with spectators waving strips of sandpaper and shouting “cheerio.”
Fellow opener Bancroft, who actually applied sandpaper to the ball at Newlands, then fell for eight when he edged an excellent Broad delivery to England captain Joe Root at first slip.
The combination of Bancroft departing and Smith walking in to bat prompted even louder jeers from what has long been England’s most raucous home crowd.
After lunch, Smith successfully reviewed after being given out lbw for 34 to Broad not playing a shot.
Paine fell cheaply as the wickets tumbled but Smith found the ally he needed in Siddle, who shamed many of his top-order colleagues until he was caught at short leg by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Moeen Ali.
But soon afterwards Smith clubbed Ali for a four and a six to go to 98 before a cover-driven boundary off all-rounder Ben Stokes saw him to three figures in 184 balls, including nine fours and a six.
Smith, amid a chorus of boos and cheers, celebrated by exultantly waving his bat.
He piled on the agony for England, swinging Broad to leg for six before the angry seamer clean bowled him.

‘Fairytale’ win for Khadijah Mellah, first British jockey to race in hijab

  • The 18-year-old from a deprived south London neighborhood had never sat on a racing horse until April
  • Mellah first began riding seven years ago
LONDON: A teenager made history as the first British jockey to compete in a major event wearing a hijab on Thursday, winning a “fairytale” victory at the famed Goodwood racecourse.
Khadijah Mellah beamed and shared a high-five with another rider after crossing the finish line on her horse Haverland ahead of 11 other female jockeys.
The 18-year-old from a deprived south London neighborhood had never sat on a racehorse until April and Goodwood described her victory in the Magnolia Cup, a charity race for non-professional jockeys, as a “fairytale win.”
Mellah, who competed against riders including former Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton and presenter Vogue Williams, said before the race it was “crazy” that she was the first female Muslim jockey in British competitive horse racing.
“There’s quite a stereotype around Muslim girls and them ‘not being able to follow their sporting passions and dreams’,” she said in a statement.
“I am thrilled that I am part of a shift in social understanding of what women can achieve and what they can be good at.”
Many Muslim women cover their heads in public with the hijab, or headscarf, as a sign of modesty, although some critics see it as a sign of female oppression.
Mellah first began riding seven years ago after discovering Ebony Horse, a community riding center.
Her preparation to take part in the high-profile race was captured in a documentary called “Riding a Dream” which will be broadcast in autumn.
Mellah, who will start university in autumn, said she had “a couple of sleepless nights” as she prepared for the race.
“I want to be a role model to anyone who wants to do something that they wouldn’t initially believe was in their comfort zone and allow people to follow their aspirations,” she said.
The British-based Muslim Women’s Sports Foundation said it was “worrying” it had taken so long to reach the milestone, but Mellah was blazing a trail for others.
“It’s important because we need role models for young Muslim girls especially,” spokeswoman Anira Khokhar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “When you have people like Khadijah ... it’s phenomenal — it shows there are no barriers and there are no boundaries.”

