You are here

  • Home
  • Family of detained Jordanian in Philippines deny terror finance allegations
﻿

Family of detained Jordanian in Philippines deny terror finance allegations

Photo released by the Philippine National Police on Thursday for Jordanian citizen, Mahmoud Afif Abdeljalil. (Courtesy: Philippine National Police)
Updated 02 August 2019
Ellie Aben
BAKER ATYANI
0

Family of detained Jordanian in Philippines deny terror finance allegations

  • Abdeljalil will be deported for being an illegal entrant, Philippine authorities say
  • No truth in claims of Abdeljalil being a henchman of Bin Laden’s brother-in-law, his counsel says
Updated 02 August 2019
Ellie Aben BAKER ATYANI
0

MANILA/ISLAMABAD: The Philippine government has taken into custody a 51-year-old Jordanian man accused of having ties with Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s brother-in-law.

Mahmoud Afif Abdeljalil is also alleged to have provided funds to the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), authorities said on Thursday.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that authorities are set to deport Abdeljalil, who has been in the government’s custody since his arrest on July 4 in Zamboanga City.

Abdeljalil is alleged to be the henchman of Mohammed Jamal Khalifa, who was also Bin Laden’s brother-in-law, and was killed in Madagascar in 2007, Morente said.

“We are going to deport him (Abdeljalil) for being an illegal entrant as he has no record of arrival, after he was arrested and deported in 2003 for being an undesirable alien,” Morente said.

However, sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jordan told Arab News that Philippine authorities had not contacted them yet. “Maybe because the case is still under investigation,” a source said.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Manila said in a statement on Thursday: “When he was arrested 16 years ago, authorities said the Jordanian served as the point man of Mohammed Jamal Khalifa.” Back then, Abdeljalil managed several charity organizations in Mindanao that allegedly funneled money to Al-Qaeda and the ASG.

Three years after Abdeljalil’s deportation in 2003, the Philippines’ Central Bank froze Khalifa’s bank accounts and financial assets to prevent funds from being laundered to terrorist groups.

Authorities also alleged that “even after Khalifa was killed in 2007, Abdeljalil continued to extend financial support to the ASG using several mosques and religious seminaries as fronts — which he built in the southern Philippines — and which received Al-Qaeda’s funding from abroad.”

In the same year, Abdeljalil returned to the country allegedly under a pseudonym using fake documents that enabled him to live in the Philippines.

Authorities started monitoring the Jordanian’s activities after he and his Algerian companion were flagged at a military checkpoint in Zamboanga in August last year.

“After months of intensive surveillance and case buildup, it was confirmed that (Abdeljalil) has been unlawfully staying in the country,” said Morente, who issued the mission order that led to the Jordanian’s recent arrest.

Abdeljalil’s legal counsel, attorney Bongabong, has denied the immigration officials’ allegations against the Jordanian.

“Everything that is printed (about Abdeljalil) is not true,” he told Arab News. Bongabong declined to give any further details.

Abdeljalil’s family also expressed shock at his detention.

“My father was called by police for questioning and then he was arrested,” said his son Salah Abdeljalil. He said that Abdeljalil is well-known in Zamboanga City and has a good record and good relations with local officials.

“He is a businessman who is into construction, well known and respected and he has not left the Philippines for the past 14 years, and he is living legally in the country. So we are really surprised and shocked that all those allegations have been levelled against him by the police,” Salah said.

Meanwhile, a close friend of Abdeljalil, requesting anonymity, told Arab News that he was cleared by the Jordanian intelligence after Philippine authorities deported him to Jordan in 2003.

“He remained in Jordan but because his family is in the Philippines and because of the market condition in Jordan, he moved (back) to Philippines again after he got a visa from the Philippines embassy in Jordan and with the approval of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Manila,” said the friend who is based in Jordan.

Information obtained by Arab News shows that Abdeljalil is married to a Filipino, and his children are Filipino citizens. He is a contractor whose projects include development of subdivisions and construction of school buildings and mosques in Mindanao.

Topics: jordanian Philippines terror finance Abu Sayyaf Group Mindanao

Related

0
World
Duterte orders Abu Sayyaf group crushed after beheading
Special 0
World
Unconfirmed reports that key Abu Sayyaf leader killed in Philippines

Afghan govt forms 15-member team to negotiate with Taliban

Updated 02 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Afghan govt forms 15-member team to negotiate with Taliban

  • US envoy: While striking deal with Taliban, US will sign separate pact with Kabul
Updated 02 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: As the US and the Taliban inch closer toward signing a peace deal, the Afghan government announced formation of a 15-member team for direct talks with the group.

Kabul is yet to release names of the delegation’s members, which US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has insisted be inclusive, representing various Afghan sides with senior government members as its members.

The Taliban, who have held at least seven rounds of talks with Khalilzad and other US diplomats since last year without any involvement of Kabul officials, have always insisted that the group would not hold direct talks with the government and that its delegates be part of a nationwide team.

“Political, social and ethnic diversity have been observed within the 15-member delegation which will represent the Islamic Republic in peace negotiations while taking into account the values and achievements of the Afghan people,” the newly formed Ministry for Peace Affairs said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Khalilzad said he was on his way to the negotiations venue in Qatar and was ready to close a deal to end the war that began in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks on the US.

“I’m off to Doha, with a stop in Islamabad. In Doha, if the Taliban do their part, we will do ours, and conclude the agreement we have been working on,” Khalilzad said in a tweet.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that there were some “minor details to be discussed” and that the group was hoping there would not be any obstacle in the final breakthrough.

“But it also depends how serious the Americans are (in signing the final deal),” Mujahid told Arab News.

The Taliban have been pushing for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the issue has been the focus of various rounds of talks between the two sides. Taliban delegates have in the past repeatedly pressed the US to agree on setting a timetable for troop pullout.

BACKGROUND

Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born veteran American diplomat, was appointed last year to negotiate a political settlement with the Taliban, who now control more territory than at any point since their ouster.

However, Khalilzad clearly said in an interview with Afghanistan’s Tolo News on Thursday: “We will not reach peace until there is a complete agreement and the concerns of all stakeholders vis-a-vis the peace agreement are addressed and a complete and permanent truce is announced.”

“We have not reached an agreement with the Taliban (on a timetable for troop withdrawal) and certainly it is an issue in which the Kabul government also has a say. One of the issues that has not been  decided on is this one.”

While striking a deal with the Taliban, Khalilzad said Washington will sign a separate agreement with President Ashraf Ghani’s government, but gave no further details.

Khalilzad, an Afghan-born veteran American diplomat, was appointed last year to negotiate a political settlement with the Taliban, who now control more territory than at any point since their ouster.

The Taliban have consistently been adamant that they would not talk to the Afghan government about the future of the country until Washington agreed to withdraw its troops.

Khalilzad has been in Kabul, where he met President Ashraf Ghani, top security officials, senior opposition leaders, diplomats and civil society members to discuss the peace process before striking a deal with the Taliban.

“Wrapping up my most productive visit to Afghanistan since I took this job as Special Rep. The US and Afghanistan have agreed on next steps,” he said on Twitter.

The Afghan government, which relies on US funding and troops for its security, says a hasty troop pull-out is risky for the country.

President Donald Trump, ahead of the US election next year, is keen to withdraw US troops, and US diplomats say they are pushing for a final deal to be signed ahead of September while controversial Afghan presidential polls are slated for Sept. 28th.

A number of presidential Afghan nominees say they would prefer to see peace first and to hold the polls when the Taliban can also participate, but Ghani who is standing for re-election says the vote should be the priority.

Former President Hamid Karzai said on Thursday that while the US reliance on Pakistan for peace and its push for striking separate deals with the Taliban and the government had to be questioned, Afghans need to take charge of the peace process.

He also spoke about the need to postpone the elections until after the peace deal.

“I want the election when it is in our hands,” he commented. “I am in no-way optimistic for (presidential) elections but consider it a conspiracy… Afghans don’t own this election. We can have a fair election when we have (full) authority of this land,” Karzai said told a news conference.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Zalmay Khalilzad afghan peace Kabul

Related

0
US peace envoy for Afghanistan set to resume talks with Taliban
0
Pakistan
Taliban, US hit stalemate over troop withdrawal time frame

Latest updates

US will enforce Iran sanctions: Pompeo
0
Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling: Royal Decree 
0
UAE's first female F3 driver shatters gender stereotypes
0
Startup in Morocco turns date-palm-recycling into eco-friendly business
0
Saudi Arabia steps up aid for Yemen child soldiers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.