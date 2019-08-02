You are here

What We Are Eating Today: Wize Butter

Updated 02 August 2019
AMEERA ABID
For those working toward a healthier lifestyle and body, Wize butter can add flavor and nutrients to meals.

The brand specializes in the production of natural nut butter with the aim of providing organic products free from added oils and sugar.

All the nuts used in the company’s range are of the highest quality and sourced from around the world, including almonds from California.

Butter varieties include peanut, almond, and spicy cashew, and because they are unsweetened and contain no added fat, they are ideal for healthy snacks.

The products also work as a flavor booster for sweet and savory foods and can be used as a sauce on sandwiches and baked potatoes, or alongside fruit dishes.

Try starting your day with cucumber, carrots and bell pepper dipped in spicy cashew and almond butter on top of a hot bowl of oats.

Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling: Royal Decree 

Updated 02 August 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi women no longer require a permission from a “male guardian” to travel or obtain a passport, a decree signed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz indicates. 

According to the document — seen and verified by Arab News — the decree, issued three days ago, clearly stresses the right of every Saudi citizen to obtain a passport, and limits the need for a guardian’s approval to minors only. 

The decree is written in a gender-neutral manner, and does not state any restrictions specific to women.

Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi authorities have addressed all flaws in the system that prevented women from living their lives securely and free from unnecessary hassles.

The issue was under discussion in the Shoura Council for quite some time. Dr. Eqbal Darandari, a member of the Shoura Council, had spoken about the necessity of revoking the requirement of a guardian’s permission for Saudi women to travel.

The Shoura Council member strongly felt this step was in the right direction as it tallied with the decree to allow women to drive. The two — in her opinion — were interminably connected.

“I am for justice, and there’s a lot of injustice against some women due to misconstrued traditions and practices, and limited religious outlooks, putting women in harm’s way as a result.”

A number of international media outlets reported earlier this year that the decision to remove all restrictions on women traveling was being discussed at the highest levels of government and was due to be implemented before the end of this year.

