What We Are Eating Today: Wize Butter

For those working toward a healthier lifestyle and body, Wize butter can add flavor and nutrients to meals.

The brand specializes in the production of natural nut butter with the aim of providing organic products free from added oils and sugar.

All the nuts used in the company’s range are of the highest quality and sourced from around the world, including almonds from California.

Butter varieties include peanut, almond, and spicy cashew, and because they are unsweetened and contain no added fat, they are ideal for healthy snacks.

The products also work as a flavor booster for sweet and savory foods and can be used as a sauce on sandwiches and baked potatoes, or alongside fruit dishes.

Try starting your day with cucumber, carrots and bell pepper dipped in spicy cashew and almond butter on top of a hot bowl of oats.