You are here

  • Home
  • Startup in Morocco turns date-palm-recycling into eco-friendly business
﻿

Startup in Morocco turns date-palm-recycling into eco-friendly business

the Draa-Tafilalet region near the Atlas Mountains produces an estimated 75,000 tonnes of palm waste. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
MATT SMITH
0

Startup in Morocco turns date-palm-recycling into eco-friendly business

  • Rejuvenating local date-palm industry has swelled the incomes of many agricultural workers
  • Alternative Solutions transforms palm waste into wooden sheets for use in construction and interior design
Updated 15 sec ago
MATT SMITH
0

DUBAI: Rejuvenating Morocco’s historic date palm industry has swelled the income of millions of agricultural workers, but the crop’s renaissance has also caused environmental problems that three young Moroccans are determined to solve.

Mohammed Harakate, Meriem Nadi and Ayoub Habik are cofounders of Alternative Solutions, a startup that takes palm waste and transforms it into environmentally friendly wooden sheets that can be used in construction and interior design.

Although easy to summarize, the process of creating the company — which began operations in 2017 — and honing the manufacturing process were anything but.

“We’ve done well to survive two years already in Morocco. Launching a startup, especially social impact businesses, isn’t easy,” said Harakate, 27, chief executive of Alternative Solutions.

Morocco was once among the world’s biggest date producers before a fungus known as Bayoud disease killed more than 12 million palms in the 20th century.

The country began to revitalize the industry soon after 2000, with annual production hitting 128,000 tons in 2016.




Mohammed Harakate, co-founder and chief executive of Alternative Solutions

The government aims to increase this to 160,000 tons by 2020, and has helped to plant millions of new trees, with the crop providing the income of 14 million Moroccans.

But rejuvenating the industry is also causing environmental problems. The Draa-Tafilalet region, located in the Atlas Mountains, produces 85,000 tons of dates annually, plus an estimated 75,000 tons of associated waste.

On a work trip to the region, Harakate saw first-hand the environmental problems that this waste causes.

Usually, it is either left to rot on land that could otherwise be cultivated, or it is burnt, spewing carbon dioxide and other pollutants into the atmosphere.

However, cutting away the waste leaves and wood makes the trees healthier and increases date production.

Some farmers, with nowhere to dispose of the waste, often fail to cut back the trees sufficiently, which can lower production and even cause them to die.

So the young entrepreneurs decided to find a better solution, hence the company’s name. Renting a warehouse in El-Jadida city, 100 km southwest of Casablanca, they designed machinery that could process the palm waste — via a complicated five-step process — into 0.5-meter-square boards that are certified by French quality assurance firm Ceribois.

Alternative Solutions then sells these boards to interior design companies and real estate developers, which use them to make tables, chairs, flooring, wall mountings and other furniture.

“The idea is to find ecological, alternative solutions for what to do with waste materials,” said Harakate. “The wood panels are just the first of many products we’ll launch. Once we can manufacture that to sufficient scale, we’ll diversify.”

The company’s expansion plans include making furniture in-house from the recycled palm wood, as well as converting palm fronds into handicrafts and organic feed for livestock.

Currently, it can recycle 40 percent of palm waste, but once it begins reusing the leaves it will be able to recycle it all.

“Our first challenge was to build the machine that could process the palm waste — we did it through reverse engineering,” Harakate said.

“The next challenge was finding funding. After that, it was a matter of finding customers to buy our product.”

The firm currently produces 100 square meters of wood panels per month. Once the company receives more funding, it will increase production.

It aims to attract 2 million Moroccan dirhams ($208,000) of new funding in 2020, enabling it to expand to Europe and North America.

The company has so far received 750,000 dirhams from various backers, including the Moroccan Center for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship, the World Bank and Bidaya Funds, a green-tech incubator.

Alternative Solutions has four fulltime employees, and works with NGOs in Draa-Tafilalet to arrange delivery of the palm waste to its factory. “The aim is to also create permanent jobs in Draa-Tafilalet in the long term,” said Harakate.

Topics: Editor’s Choice

National security is a ‘red line,’ warns Lebanese president

Lebanese President Michel Aoun attends a graduation ceremony marking the 74th Army Day, at a military barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP)
Updated 01 August 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

National security is a ‘red line,’ warns Lebanese president

  • Aoun’s warning came during a speech at a military parade celebrating the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces
Updated 01 August 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday said that regardless of the economic and political crises the country might face, the security of the nation remains paramount. He described it as a “red line” and added that any attempt to interfere with it will not be tolerated.

His warning came during a speech at a military parade celebrating the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces and the graduation of 269 officer cadets from the Lebanese Military Academy.

Aoun said regardless of the crises that have emerged through the years, the Lebanese Army has always risen above personal interests and conflicts to protect the country.

He highlighted the “army’s achievements, where it liberated the northern and eastern outskirts from terrorism, and managed, along with the security forces, and through successful and preemptive operations, to eradicate most of the terrorist sleeper cells and block their movement.”

He added: “Such achievements require a high level of vigilance and wisdom to be maintained, and are completed by the army’s presence on our southern borders, keeping vigilant eyes on the presence of a lurking enemy that constantly violates international resolutions and charters.”

The president stressed the need to “establish national security and stability, for our security is a red line and no attempt to interfere with it will be tolerated.”

He added: “The Lebanese people deserve to live in security and to practice their rights freely and fearlessly in any of Lebanon’s regions.

“The economic risks are harsher and more dangerous, and they are the most serious threat facing Lebanon today.”

Lebanon is facing an economic crisis as a result of its high levels of public debt. Any international assistance is likely to be conditional on the implementation of radical economic reforms to reduce the debt.

“Interim sacrifice is needed on part of all the Lebanese, with no exception, in order for the rescue process to succeed,” said Aoun. “If we do not all make a sacrifice today and accept to waive some of our benefits, we are running the risk of losing them all when our country comes to the table of international lending institutions, with all the tough economic and financial schemes that they may impose on us.

“Crises are known to put people to a real test, and I am fully confident of the Lebanese people’s pure nature and their capacity to face the reality with determination and rise from setbacks.”

In addition to the economic problems the country is facing, there has been concern lately of growing sectarian divides in Lebanese politics.

“No good can come from reviving the rhetoric and practices of the past, provoking sensitive matters and contesting the will of coexistence and its requirements, as declared by Taif Agreement (which ended the Lebanese Civil War),” said Aoun. “Every practice of this sort, whether in politics or in the administration, harms national life and threatens to slow down the course of growth and the way of breaking free of the current crisis cycle, and therefore it must immediately stop.

“The Taif Agreement, to which I committed in my inaugural oath, and to which the government has committed in its ministerial declaration, represents an umbrella for us to protect the National Pact, by preserving the rights of all and ensuring balance among the various segments and components of society. Therefore, no practice or stance can contradict its core.”

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis congratulated the army on its anniversary and stressed “the UN and the international community’s commitment to continue supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces, whether through the International Support Group for Lebanon and other coordination mechanisms, or through bilateral agreements with donor countries.”

He welcomed the efforts of the army “as a pivotal and efficient tool ensuring the Lebanese state’s authority, through their deployment along the northern and eastern borders and, gradually, in the South.”

Kubis also highlighted “the professional coordination between LAF and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in the South, that was discussed during the latest UN Security Council meeting, encouraging further steps to ensure the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 (intended to resolve the 2006 Israel-Lebanon conflict) in its entirety.”

The graduating class at Thursday’s military parade, which took place at the Shukri Ghanem barracks in Fayadyeh, included 166 army officers, 90 Internal Security Forces members, 11 General Security members and two customs officers.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Michel Aoun Lebanese army

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Security forces in crackdown on Lebanon-Syria border smuggling operations
Breaking news
Blast south of Beirut: Lebanon security source

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling: Royal Decree 
0
Startup in Morocco turns date-palm-recycling into eco-friendly business
0
Saudi Arabia steps up aid for Yemen child soldiers
0
What We Are Eating Today: Wize Butter
0
Saudi embassies bid farewell to Hajj pilgrims
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.