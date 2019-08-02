You are here

UAE's first female F3 driver shatters gender stereotypes

Nahla Al-Rostamani is the first Emirati female certified race timekeeper. (Supplied)
May Rostom
  Nahla Al-Rostamani began defying the rules at age 12 when her uncle taught her to drive
  Al-Rostamani has served as chief timekeeper and deputy circuit manager at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit
May Rostom
DUBAI: Gender stereotypes were common for Arabs growing up in the late 20th century. Defying the rules was a challenge.

For Nahla Al-Rostamani, the UAE’s first female F3 driver, defying the rules started at the age of 12, when her uncle taught her to drive. Passionate about motorsports, she got behind the wheel at every opportunity.

“I’ve always had a curiosity about driving. Even at theme parks, I’d choose bumper cars,” Al-Rostamani said.

The now 35-year-old racer remembers karting almost every day at the Dubai Autodrome before getting her racing license in Bahrain.

“I’d accepted to travel to Bahrain all alone to undergo a three-day training program and get the Formula Ford license,” she said. “After successfully passing the challenging race track, the team told me that I was the first Emirati girl to take this course and pass it.

“I was over the moon. It made me want to push further and achieve more.”

After studying media with the dream of becoming a world-renowned journalist, the motorsports professional suddenly realized she was following the wrong goal.

“I sacrificed a lot in order to pursue my passion for motorsports. I gave up other ambitions and goals in life, even spending time with my family, to develop my driving skills. I wanted to challenge myself and prove that women can do the impossible,” she said.

“I was surrounded by men who didn’t believe in my passion and talent. I was constantly put down by people who refused to teach me or even befriend me. I had the obstacles of tradition and culture around me from birth, but that didn’t stop me from doing what I love.”

In 2007, Al-Rostamani returned to the Autodrome, where she worked fulltime as a marketing coordinator. No job was too small for the ambitious racer. She volunteered and learnt how to keep the timing for races, getting to greet world-famous F1 drivers at special events.

As the first Emirati female certified race timekeeper, Al-Rostamani soon emerged as a key figure on the tracks.

“I always wanted to do more than just marketing. I made sure to include myself in every race, walk through the paddock to learn everything, and talk to drivers whenever I could,” she said. “That’s when I volunteered to learn how to do the timings for the races. After working on over 40 races, I got my license.”

Working her way up the career ladder, Al-Rostamani assumed greater responsibilities at the Yas Marina Circuit (YMC) in Abu Dhabi, serving as chief timekeeper and deputy circuit manager.

“After a couple of years at the Autodrome, I accepted a new challenge with the YMC, and that meant being involved with F1,” she recalled. “I started marshalling, doing race control and track prep. I quickly became deputy circuit manager. Through my role, I was honored to meet great racers and people in motorsports and became friends with well-known drivers. I viewed my job as a passion and my baby. I took care of the track, whether it meant cleaning debris or painting it, getting it ready to welcome F1. I spent more time on the track than with my family.”

Al-Rostamani expects her efforts to advocate for women in motorsports in the UAE to continue through her daughter. With a remarkable 15-year career behind her, this pioneer sees no finishing line for the race against gender stereotypes.

Startup in Morocco turns date-palm-recycling into eco-friendly business

MATT SMITH
  Rejuvenating local date-palm industry has swelled the incomes of many agricultural workers
  Alternative Solutions transforms palm waste into wooden sheets for use in construction and interior design
MATT SMITH
DUBAI: Rejuvenating Morocco’s historic date palm industry has swelled the income of millions of agricultural workers, but the crop’s renaissance has also caused environmental problems that three young Moroccans are determined to solve.

Mohammed Harakate, Meriem Nadi and Ayoub Habik are cofounders of Alternative Solutions, a startup that takes palm waste and transforms it into environmentally friendly wooden sheets that can be used in construction and interior design.

Although easy to summarize, the process of creating the company — which began operations in 2017 — and honing the manufacturing process were anything but.

“We’ve done well to survive two years already in Morocco. Launching a startup, especially social impact businesses, isn’t easy,” said Harakate, 27, chief executive of Alternative Solutions.

Morocco was once among the world’s biggest date producers before a fungus known as Bayoud disease killed more than 12 million palms in the 20th century.

The country began to revitalize the industry soon after 2000, with annual production hitting 128,000 tons in 2016.

Mohammed Harakate, co-founder and chief executive of Alternative Solutions

The government aims to increase this to 160,000 tons by 2020, and has helped to plant millions of new trees, with the crop providing the income of 14 million Moroccans.

But rejuvenating the industry is also causing environmental problems. The Draa-Tafilalet region, located in the Atlas Mountains, produces 85,000 tons of dates annually, plus an estimated 75,000 tons of associated waste.

On a work trip to the region, Harakate saw first-hand the environmental problems that this waste causes.

Usually, it is either left to rot on land that could otherwise be cultivated, or it is burnt, spewing carbon dioxide and other pollutants into the atmosphere.

However, cutting away the waste leaves and wood makes the trees healthier and increases date production.

Some farmers, with nowhere to dispose of the waste, often fail to cut back the trees sufficiently, which can lower production and even cause them to die.

So the young entrepreneurs decided to find a better solution, hence the company’s name. Renting a warehouse in El-Jadida city, 100 km southwest of Casablanca, they designed machinery that could process the palm waste — via a complicated five-step process — into 0.5-meter-square boards that are certified by French quality assurance firm Ceribois.

Alternative Solutions then sells these boards to interior design companies and real estate developers, which use them to make tables, chairs, flooring, wall mountings and other furniture.

“The idea is to find ecological, alternative solutions for what to do with waste materials,” said Harakate. “The wood panels are just the first of many products we’ll launch. Once we can manufacture that to sufficient scale, we’ll diversify.”

The company’s expansion plans include making furniture in-house from the recycled palm wood, as well as converting palm fronds into handicrafts and organic feed for livestock.

Currently, it can recycle 40 percent of palm waste, but once it begins reusing the leaves it will be able to recycle it all.

“Our first challenge was to build the machine that could process the palm waste — we did it through reverse engineering,” Harakate said.

“The next challenge was finding funding. After that, it was a matter of finding customers to buy our product.”

The firm currently produces 100 square meters of wood panels per month. Once the company receives more funding, it will increase production.

It aims to attract 2 million Moroccan dirhams ($208,000) of new funding in 2020, enabling it to expand to Europe and North America.

The company has so far received 750,000 dirhams from various backers, including the Moroccan Center for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship, the World Bank and Bidaya Funds, a green-tech incubator.

Alternative Solutions has four fulltime employees, and works with NGOs in Draa-Tafilalet to arrange delivery of the palm waste to its factory. “The aim is to also create permanent jobs in Draa-Tafilalet in the long term,” said Harakate.

