China's foreign minister criticizes US tariffs

Chinese Foreign Minister spoke Friday after President Donald Trump said he will impose 10% tariffs Sept. 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn't already taxed.
WASHINGTON: The Latest on President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs beginning Sept. 1 on the $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn't already hit with taxes (all times local):

Midnight

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has criticized President Donald Trump's proposed tariff hike. "Imposing tariffs is definitely not the right way to resolve trade frictions," Wang told reporters in Bangkok, where he was attending a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He spoke Friday after President Donald Trump said he will impose 10% tariffs Sept. 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn't already taxed.

The president has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products, and Beijing has retaliated by taxing $110 billion in U.S. goods.

7:30 p.m.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he's worried about tensions between the world's two largest global economies — the United States and China.

The U.N. chief told reporters Thursday: "We need to learn the lessons of the Cold War and avoid a new one." "Looking into the not so distant future," Guterres said, "I see the possibility of the emergence of two competing blocs —- each with their own dominant currency, trade and financial rules, their own internet and artificial intelligence strategy, and their own contradictory geopolitical and military views."

The secretary-general said there is still time to avoid this scenario, reiterating that "with leadership committed to strategic cooperation and to managing competing interests, we can steer the world onto a safer path." Guterres spoke shortly before Trump's tweet on tariffs against China.

4:43 p.m.
Retailers are lining up against the proposed tariffs. "We are disappointed the administration is doubling-down on a flawed tariff strategy that is already slowing U.S. economic growth, creating uncertainty and discouraging investment," said David French, senior vice president for government relations at the National Retail Federation.

"These additional tariffs will only threaten U.S. jobs and raise costs for American families on everyday goods. "The tariffs imposed over the past year haven't worked, and there's no evidence another tax increase on American businesses and consumers will yield new results."

4:12 p.m.
Moody's Investors Service is warning that Trump's planned tariffs will prove to be an economic drag. "The escalation of trade tensions will increasingly weigh on the global economy and supply chains in an environment of already decelerating growth in the U.S., the euro area and China," said Elena Duggar, Moody's associate managing director.

"The tariffs will be credit negative for a number of U.S. sectors, including computers and electronics, manufacturing and apparel and leather."

3:42 p.m.
The top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee denounced Trump's plan. "I am always first in line for getting tough on China," said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon. "But Trump doesn't have any strategy to get China to stop cheating on trade. The only thing he knows how to do is raise tariffs.

"The tariffs announced today will raise costs on everything from computers to backpacks to clothes as kids go back to school, without any reason to think that it will make China stop stealing our technology and undercutting American jobs."

Thai PM orders investigation of Bangkok bomb explosions

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha on Friday ordered an investigation into several small bombings in Bangkok that took place as Thailand was hosting a high-level meeting attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his counterparts from China and several Asia-Pacific countries.
The explosions took place near two stations of the Thai capital’s elevated train system. A police spokesman said that one of the two injured men was being treated at a hospital and the other was sent home.

A total of six bombs exploded at three locations in Bangkok on Friday and one explosive device was recovered before it blew up, a senior police officer said.

Police Col. Kamtorn Uicharoen told Reuters that three bombs exploded at the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana and one failed to go off. Two others blew up in the Chong Nonsi area.

“The bombs in these two areas were improvised explosive devices triggered by timer,” he said.

A “ping-pong bomb” exploded in the Suan Luang area, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters that police arrested two suspects connected to the explosions at five different locations in Bangkok.
Prawit said the perpetrators were trying to create a “situation.” When asked whether it was connected to the junta’s recent relinquishing of power, he said “I don’t know either, let authorities investigate first.” Thailand recently ended five years of military rule following a 2014 coup.
Police on Thursday said they had found two fake bombs outside their headquarters in central Bangkok, near the venue of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The meeting was not disrupted, and Thai media cited police as saying that two men had been arrested in connection with the incident. In was not clear if it was the same two that Prawit mentioned.
The use of small, generally harmless bombs, though infrequent, is a regular part of the Thai political scene, though rarely do the perpetrators claim responsibility or get arrested. While opponents of the government in power at any given time are usually blamed, there is also usually speculation that such incidents are a result of a power struggle of factions within the country’s highly politicized security forces.
The government that took power last month is led by an ex-general, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who staged the 2014 takeover and led a military government until he took power through elections this year. The government’s critics say the election was not fair because the rules favored the parties backing Prayuth.
Prayuth’s main antagonists are supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a coup in 2006. The action set off years of sometimes violent contention for power between his supporters and opponents. Thaksin’s supporters are now the main opposition party in the new parliament.

