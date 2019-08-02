You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan’s military council spokesman: 9 soldiers detained following El-Obied killings
﻿

Sudan’s military council spokesman: 9 soldiers detained following El-Obied killings

Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration called for by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) to denounce the July 29 Al-Obeid killings, in the capital Khartoum on August 1, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sudan’s military council spokesman: 9 soldiers detained following El-Obied killings

  • Shams El-Din Kabbashi said North Kordofan governor and the security council will be held accountable
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Sudan’s military council spokesman said on Friday that nine soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were dismissed and detained in connection with recent violence in the cities of Omdurman and El-Obeid.
Spokesman Lt. Gen. Shams El Din Kabbashi added that the governor of North Kordofan state and its security council will be held accountable for the killings that took place in the state’s capital city of El-Obeid on Monday.

Topics: Sudan Protests

Related

0
Middle-East
Four more Sudanese protesters killed in Omdurman, as army and opposition meet
0
Middle-East
Hundreds protest in Sudan city against killings of students

US will enforce Iran sanctions: Pompeo

Updated 02 August 2019
Arab News
0

US will enforce Iran sanctions: Pompeo

Updated 02 August 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that sanctions on Iran have been effective and “we will enforce them” everywhere.

Pompeo spoke at a regional youth leadership program in the Thai capital of Bangkok during a wider meeting of Southeast Asian nations with world powers.

—With Reuters

Topics: Iran tensions

Related

0
Middle-East
UK FM to Iran: There will be no tanker swap
0
World
US watching Tehran ‘very closely’ after renewing waivers for Iran civil nuclear projects

Latest updates

Sudan’s military council spokesman: 9 soldiers detained following El-Obied killings
0
China's foreign minister criticizes US tariffs
0
Thai PM orders investigation of Bangkok bomb explosions
0
US will enforce Iran sanctions: Pompeo
0
Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling: Royal Decree 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.