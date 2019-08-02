CAIRO: Sudan’s military council spokesman said on Friday that nine soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were dismissed and detained in connection with recent violence in the cities of Omdurman and El-Obeid.
Spokesman Lt. Gen. Shams El Din Kabbashi added that the governor of North Kordofan state and its security council will be held accountable for the killings that took place in the state’s capital city of El-Obeid on Monday.
Sudan’s military council spokesman: 9 soldiers detained following El-Obied killings
- Shams El-Din Kabbashi said North Kordofan governor and the security council will be held accountable
