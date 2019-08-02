You are here

Russia says INF arms treaty dead 'at the initiative of the US'

Russia suggested to the US and other NATO members to consider announcing a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles. (File/AFP)
AFP
Russia says INF arms treaty dead 'at the initiative of the US'

  • The treaty was concluded in 1987 by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev
  • Russia denies violating the INF, which US has been accusing them off since a while
AFP
MOSCOW: Moscow on Friday announced the formal end of a major Cold War-era nuclear arms deal, after Washington launched the process to pull out of the INF treaty this year.
The treaty — concluded in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev — limited the Cold War powers’ medium-range missiles, both conventional and nuclear.
“On August 2, 2019, at the initiative of the US side, the treaty between the Soviet Union and the US on the elimination of their medium-range and shorter-range missiles... was terminated,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov earlier called on the United States to implement a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles, now that the deal is dead.
“We have suggested to the US and other NATO members to consider announcing a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles,” Ryabkov told the TASS news agency.
“This moratorium would be comparable to one already announced by Vladimir Putin, saying that if the United States does not deploy this equipment in certain regions, then Russia will also refrain from doing so,” he added.

Meanwhile, NATO blamed Russia for the demise of INF treaty and vowed to respond in a “measured and responsible way” to Moscow’s deployment of a cruise missile.
“Russia bears sole responsibility for the demise of the Treaty,” the transatlantic alliance said in a statement.
“NATO will respond in a measured and responsible way to the significant risks posed by the Russian 9M729 missile to Allied security.”
Washington has long accused Moscow of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) deal, a charge Russia denies.
On Friday the US was scheduled to formally exit the deal after a months-long withdrawal process.
Ryabkov also questioned NATO promises not to deploy nuclear missiles in Europe.
“So far, NATO members have assured us that there are no plans regarding the possible deployment of such nuclear equipment,” he said.
“But such assurances cannot be taken for granted... the Alliance has repeatedly violated its own promises in the past and changed its own plans.”

Belgian woman survives heat wave ordeal trapped in a car

Belgian woman survives heat wave ordeal trapped in a car

  • From her hospital bed, Bastide, 45, told state broadcaster RTBF that during the first night entombed in her car, her cellphone rang constantly but she was in such pain she couldn’t reach it
  • Temperatures in Belgium rose to over 40 C (104 F) last week, but Bastide survived on water she collected when a storm hit
BRUSSELS: A Belgian woman who spent six days trapped in her overturned car without food during one of the country’s hottest periods on record says thoughts of her children helped her to focus on staying alive.

Corine Bastide ran off the road and into the woods last week near the southeast city of Liege. It was only when family friends were putting up missing posters days later that they spotted the vehicle and responders were able to extract her.

From her hospital bed, Bastide, 45, told state broadcaster RTBF that during the first night entombed in her car, her cellphone rang constantly but she was in such pain she couldn’t reach it.

“The next day the telephone stopped ringing. I knew the battery had run out. I tried screaming when I heard people, but apparently no one could hear me,” she said.

Temperatures in Belgium rose to over 40 C (104 F) last week, but Bastide survived on water she collected when a storm hit. “The heat was stifling at first. I managed to open a door with my foot. Then it started to rain over the weekend and that was nice. On the other hand, I had to sleep in water for two nights. It was cold and I was shaking all the time,” she said Wednesday.

“I tried to drink by filling up a little chewing gum box,” she said, adding that she also sucked on a wet tree branch to keep her mouth moist. Bastide said she didn’t feel particularly hungry.

“The hardest thing was lying on my back on broken glass. I tried to lift myself up but I had the feeling that my back was being ripped apart,” she said. “I thought I would never get out,” she told RTBF. “But I wanted to live for my children. I didn’t want them to think I had done something stupid, like kill myself. No, it was an accident.”

