You are here

  • Home
  • India warns tourists to leave Kashmir over ‘terror’ threat
﻿

India warns tourists to leave Kashmir over ‘terror’ threat

A member of the Indian security forces stands guard as Jammu Kashmir police check the luggage and vehicles of commuters on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway at Nagrota. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

India warns tourists to leave Kashmir over ‘terror’ threat

  • The extra troops and other security measures, including a call to stockpile food and fuel, have shaken the Muslim-majority region
  • To add to public nerves, a police order to gather details on every mosque and its leaders was leaked on social media this week
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

SRINAGAR, India: Indian authorities on Friday told tourists to leave Kashmir because of “terror threats,” as media reports said 25,000 military reinforcements have been sent to the troubled Himalayan region.
The extra troops and other security measures, including a call to stockpile food and fuel, have shaken the Muslim-majority region, which is also claimed by Pakistan.
Long lines of cars formed outside petrol stations while residents queued at food stores and bank cash machines to get emergency supplies.
The Jammu and Kashmir state government said that because of “intelligence inputs of terror threats” against a huge Hindu pilgrimage and “the prevailing security situation,” pilgrims and tourists should leave “immediately.”
India’s military head in Kashmir, Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, said a sniper gun and a mine with Pakistani markings had been found on the route of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage that draws hundreds of thousands of Hindus each year.
“This proves Pakistani attempts to attack the Yatra,” said Singh, who has 500,000 forces in Kashmir battling a three-decade insurgency.
India and Pakistan divided Kashmir when they became independent in 1947 and have fought two of three wars since over the territory.
The Indian government has admitted that 10,000 extra troops were sent to Kashmir a week ago. Media reports Friday said a further 25,000 had been ordered there.
Kashmir’s police chief, Dilbagh Singh, called the new figure “exaggerated.”
As tensions build, near-daily clashes between Indian forces with separatist militants in Kashmir and Pakistan forces across the border go on.
Two Indian soldiers were killed this week in cross-border firing from Pakistan Kashmir and a siege of separatist rebels, authorities said.
Two militants accused of staging attacks on Indian government forces were also killed in a gunbattle, according to police.
Residents and Kashmir politicians fear the security is a preliminary smokescreen before the Hindu nationalist government carries out a threat to scrap special job and property rights for Kashmiris.
Political leaders in the territory have warned that canceling the constitutionally guaranteed rights could spark unrest.
To add to public nerves, a police order to gather details on every mosque and its leaders was leaked on social media this week.
A top police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said officers have been “advised” to send their families to safe places and build up food reserves.
Many owners of petrol stations said officials have also asked them to keep vehicle fuel stocks at full capacity.
“It’s part of a constantly changing security plan to counter a possible public uprising,” the police official added.
A statement by Jammu and Kashmir state governor Satya Pal Malik that “everything is normal” in the region has not convinced the public.
“The anxiety among Kashmiris is real as this government has not hidden its intentions,” said Noor Ahmad Baba, a political commentator and politics professor at the University of Kashmir.
Article 35A of the constitution which prevents Indians from outside the territory buying land or claiming government jobs in Kashmir has long been targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The article has been challenged in the Supreme Court by right-wing Hindu groups and Modi’s Hindu nationalist party has promised to repeal it even without court backing.
Kashmir has surged back into the spotlight since a deadly militant attack on an Indian convoy in February, claimed by a Pakistan-based group, sparked cross-border air attacks by the nuclear-armed rivals.
US President Donald Trump angered India last month when he said that Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.
Trump reaffirmed an offer to mediate on Thursday. Each time India has insisted that the festering dispute can only be resolved bilaterally.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

0
World
India’s troop buildup triggers panic among Kashmir residents
0
Pakistan
India again rejects Trump’s Kashmir mediation offer

Belgian woman survives heat wave ordeal trapped in a car

A digital diplay reads 'Ongoing pollution - more info on onlymoov' as cars drive in the French eastern city of Lyon on June 25, 2019 as temperatures soar in Europe. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 August 2019
AP
0

Belgian woman survives heat wave ordeal trapped in a car

  • From her hospital bed, Bastide, 45, told state broadcaster RTBF that during the first night entombed in her car, her cellphone rang constantly but she was in such pain she couldn’t reach it
  • Temperatures in Belgium rose to over 40 C (104 F) last week, but Bastide survived on water she collected when a storm hit
Updated 02 August 2019
AP
0

BRUSSELS: A Belgian woman who spent six days trapped in her overturned car without food during one of the country’s hottest periods on record says thoughts of her children helped her to focus on staying alive.

Corine Bastide ran off the road and into the woods last week near the southeast city of Liege. It was only when family friends were putting up missing posters days later that they spotted the vehicle and responders were able to extract her.

From her hospital bed, Bastide, 45, told state broadcaster RTBF that during the first night entombed in her car, her cellphone rang constantly but she was in such pain she couldn’t reach it.

“The next day the telephone stopped ringing. I knew the battery had run out. I tried screaming when I heard people, but apparently no one could hear me,” she said.

Temperatures in Belgium rose to over 40 C (104 F) last week, but Bastide survived on water she collected when a storm hit. “The heat was stifling at first. I managed to open a door with my foot. Then it started to rain over the weekend and that was nice. On the other hand, I had to sleep in water for two nights. It was cold and I was shaking all the time,” she said Wednesday.

“I tried to drink by filling up a little chewing gum box,” she said, adding that she also sucked on a wet tree branch to keep her mouth moist. Bastide said she didn’t feel particularly hungry.

“The hardest thing was lying on my back on broken glass. I tried to lift myself up but I had the feeling that my back was being ripped apart,” she said. “I thought I would never get out,” she told RTBF. “But I wanted to live for my children. I didn’t want them to think I had done something stupid, like kill myself. No, it was an accident.”

Topics: heat wave Belgium Europe

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Fresh heat wave to last 24 hours
0
World
Heat and humidity grip East Coast as Midwest gets reprieve

Latest updates

India warns tourists to leave Kashmir over ‘terror’ threat
0
Readers line up for copy of British Vogue edited by UK’s Duchess Meghan
0
Hundreds of coaches transport Hajj pilgrims hosted by King Salman
0
Belgian woman survives heat wave ordeal trapped in a car
0
Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, dies at 22
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.