LONDON: A person with knowledge of the deal says Manchester United are set to break the world transfer record for a defender after agreeing to pay £80 million ($97 million) to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City.
The person spoke to Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the transfer is yet to be finalized.
United had been pursuing the 26-year-old Maguire for more than a year since his standout performances at the 2018 World Cup for England.
The person says United have reached an agreement with Leicester with a week remaining in the summer transfer window ahead of the Premier League season opening. The fee eclipses the deal struck in July for Matthijs de Ligt to leave Ajax for Juventus for €75 million euros (then $85 million).
United open their campaign against Chelsea on Sunday, Aug. 11. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are trying to return to the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.
Manchester United to pay $97m for Leicester defender Harry Maguire
Manchester United to pay $97m for Leicester defender Harry Maguire
- United had been pursuing the 26-year-old Maguire for more than a year
- United open their campaign against Chelsea on Sunday, Aug. 11
LONDON: A person with knowledge of the deal says Manchester United are set to break the world transfer record for a defender after agreeing to pay £80 million ($97 million) to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City.