BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat

IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said he “would like to hope” that British Airways could reach a deal with its pilots. (AFP)
  • IAG shares were up 4.2%
DUBLIN: British Airways owner IAG gave an optimistic outlook for the year, lifting its shares on Friday, as it exceeded profit forecasts for the first half of its key summer period with growing revenues and easing fuel cost growth.
And IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said he “would like to hope” that British Airways could reach a deal with its pilots, who last month overwhelmingly voted for strike action in a dispute over pay. They have not yet served notice.
“Despite fuel cost headwinds, we delivered a good performance,” Walsh said in a statement, adding that unit revenue and non-fuel costs would improve for the rest of 2019.
IAG shares were up 4.2% at 0715 GMT and were the top gainer in Europe’s STOXX 600 index, which was down 1.6%, after the owner of Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, said second-quarter operating profit had risen to 960 million euros ($1.1 billion).
This was 5% ahead of the 914 million forecast by a company poll of analysts, and up from 900 million last year.
IAG said its revenue per passenger was up 1% and growth in fuel unit costs came in better than expected at 6.3% on a constant currency basis.
“Given all the uncertainties over global growth and Brexit, this looks to be a very strong statement by the company and implies that forward bookings are trending well,” Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said in a note.
Days after rival Lufthansa cited intense short-haul competition in Europe for pushing profits down 25%, Walsh said he was not too concerned about oversupply.
“We think the supply environment is going to be OK, certainly in the fourth quarter and going into the first quarter of next year,” he told journalists in a conference call, saying he planned to taper growth in the last three months of the year.
“The economic environment is clearly softening, but it is still reasonably good,” he added.
While Walsh said he was worried about the economic impact of Britain’s plan to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, he had not yet seen any impact on bookings.

Stronger yen prompts Toyota to trim profit forecast, saps Honda

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp. lowered its annual profit forecast while Honda Motor Co. turned in a double-digit decline in quarterly earnings as a resurgent yen hurt two of Japan’s biggest automakers.
The quarterly earnings unveiled on Friday by Japan’s biggest and third-biggest automakers highlight how “safe-haven” demand for the currency — buoyed by global uncertainties and falling US interest rates — could eat into profits at Japanese exporters in the months to come.
A strengthening yen hurts Japanese automakers as cars exported from Japan become more expensive, while it also decreases the value of earnings made overseas.
Toyota cut its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2020 by nearly 6% to 2.4 trillion yen ($22.4 billion), from a previous forecast of 2.55 trillion yen. The 2.7% drop on the year means it will snap a three-year run of rising profit.
“We have factored in cost reduction efforts for the year, but there are still some uncertainties. We cannot be complacent,” Toyota Operating Officer Kenta Kon told reporters at a results briefing.
It expects the yen to trade around 106 to the US dollar and 121 to the euro in the current financial year, from a previous assumption of 110 yen and 125 yen, respectively.
For the quarter just ended, however, Toyota posted an 8.7% rise in operating profit to 741.9 billion yen ($6.93 billion), its highest since the September 2015 quarter, helped by a slight increase in global vehicle sales.
But the stronger domestic currency took a toll on Honda’s profits. Japan’s No. 3 automaker posted an operating income of 252.4 billion yen for the April-June period, down 16% from 299.3 billion yen a year ago and lagging analyst forecasts.
Still, Honda reiterated its forecast for a 6% increase in operating profit to 770 billion yen for this fiscal year, and said it expected the yen to average around 110 to the US dollar, unchanged from its previous forecast.
Global impact
Easing demand for cars has also dented earnings at Honda and other automakers including Nissan Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co, prompting the latter two to announce job cuts and plant closures.
An escalating trade war between China and the United States, the world’s top two auto markets, and slowing economic growth have prompted a broad-based sales downturn in the global auto sector.
“Conditions in the US market continue to be severe, including the effects of the trade friction between the US and China,” Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters, adding that tensions could also have a negative impact in China, where demand for cars is already slowing.
“How the Chinese market reacts to the US-China trade friction will be key to setting our business strategy.”
A downturn in the global auto sector could weigh on profits just as automakers invest heavily in new technologies including electric cars, autonomous driving technologies and ride-sharing services to survive a industry shift away from car ownership.
Toyota has been pouring money in ride-sharing services including Uber, Grab and Didi Chuxing while deepening alliances with SoftBank Group Corp. to develop on-demand transportation services in Japan, to position itself as a provider of mobility services.
Investors have backed this strategy, pushing Toyota shares roughly 10% higher this year, outperforming its domestic rivals.
Honda too has been scrambling to reinvent itself to compete with tech firms such as Google parent Alphabet and Uber, by expanding partnerships and investing in General Motors Co’s Cruise self-driving vehicle unit.

