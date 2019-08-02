You are here

Foxconn said to eye sale of China plant amid trade war woes

Foxconn founder Terry Gou addressing a press conference earlier this year. (AFP)
TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn is exploring the sale of its new $8.8 billion display panel factory in China, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as demand for the product wanes amid an intensifying US-China trade war.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is in talks to appoint banks to find a buyer for its liquid crystal display (LCD) factory that is being built in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

A sale would come at a delicate time for Foxconn, which has extensive investments in China, a large roster of US clients that includes Apple Inc, and is having to navigate a tricky path amid the protracted trade war between Washington and Beijing. It would mark one of its largest divestments from China. Foxconn’s discussions are at an initial stage and it has not yet come up with a price tag for the so-called Gen-10.5 facility specializing in large-screen LCDs, the sources said, adding a sale was not a surety.

“It’s not an easy sale and it could take a while,” said one of the sources, citing tepid global demand for large-screen LCDs.

Foxconn, in a written statement to Reuters, said: “As a matter of company policy, Foxconn does not respond to market rumors or speculation.” The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.

US President Donald Trump sharply raised the stakes in the bruising trade war with China and jolted global financial markets by vowing on Thursday to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.

The trade war has disrupted technology global supply chains in a major way, forcing Foxconn to review its own. That and slowing demand for large-screen televisions and monitors prompted Foxconn’s management to seek a buyer for the LCD plant, one of the sources familiar with the management’s thinking said.

Questions were also being raised within Foxconn on the need for the Guangzhou project. “Existing plants are already not running at full capacity ... Did they need another one?” the source said.

The second source said the new factory would not go into production until early October, which makes it less appealing for buyers because of the additional risks as compared to an already operating plant.

The Nikkei daily reported earlier this year that the company would delay most of its planned production in Guangzhou for a minimum of six months, but Foxconn said the project was on schedule.

Dubbed the largest single investment ever in the southern city by Chinese media, Foxconn announced the Guangzhou plant in 2016, hoping to start operations by 2019 to meet an expected rise in demand for large-screen TVs and monitors in Asia in a challenge to top Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group .

The project was mainly run by a joint venture between the Guangzhou government and Japan’s Sakai Display Products, an advanced panel factory owned by Foxconn founder Terry Gou and Japan’s Sharp Corp, Foxconn’s display unit.

The Japanese panel maker said on Thursday it would build a plant in Vietnam to make flat screens and electronic devices to guard against additional US import tariffs on Chinese goods.

The global display industry has been struggling with a supply glut and tumbling earnings due to moribund sales of televisions and smartphones, and the worsening trade dispute that could raise product prices and dampen consumer demand.

Sharp reported on Thursday a double-digit decline in profit for the quarter ended June due to sluggish tech demand.

Taipei-based Foxconn said in April that it remained committed to building a display plant and tech research facilities in Wisconsin amid growing skepticism about the fate of the $10 billion project. Trump had cited Foxconn’s Wisconsin plans as proof he was reviving American manufacturing.

But Foxconn is already under the spotlight for having failed so far to meet job-creation targets in Wisconsin.

The company told Reuters earlier this year it was reconsidering plans to make advanced LCD panels at Wisconsin. 

BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat

Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Reuters
0

BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat

  • IAG shares were up 4.2%
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBLIN: British Airways owner IAG gave an optimistic outlook for the year, lifting its shares on Friday, as it exceeded profit forecasts for the first half of its key summer period with growing revenues and easing fuel cost growth.
And IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said he “would like to hope” that British Airways could reach a deal with its pilots, who last month overwhelmingly voted for strike action in a dispute over pay. They have not yet served notice.
“Despite fuel cost headwinds, we delivered a good performance,” Walsh said in a statement, adding that unit revenue and non-fuel costs would improve for the rest of 2019.
IAG shares were up 4.2% at 0715 GMT and were the top gainer in Europe’s STOXX 600 index, which was down 1.6%, after the owner of Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, said second-quarter operating profit had risen to 960 million euros ($1.1 billion).
This was 5% ahead of the 914 million forecast by a company poll of analysts, and up from 900 million last year.
IAG said its revenue per passenger was up 1% and growth in fuel unit costs came in better than expected at 6.3% on a constant currency basis.
“Given all the uncertainties over global growth and Brexit, this looks to be a very strong statement by the company and implies that forward bookings are trending well,” Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said in a note.
Days after rival Lufthansa cited intense short-haul competition in Europe for pushing profits down 25%, Walsh said he was not too concerned about oversupply.
“We think the supply environment is going to be OK, certainly in the fourth quarter and going into the first quarter of next year,” he told journalists in a conference call, saying he planned to taper growth in the last three months of the year.
“The economic environment is clearly softening, but it is still reasonably good,” he added.
While Walsh said he was worried about the economic impact of Britain’s plan to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, he had not yet seen any impact on bookings.

