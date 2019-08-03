You are here

  • Home
  • RBS unveils $2bn windfall on Saudi bank sale Alawwal
﻿

RBS unveils $2bn windfall on Saudi bank sale Alawwal

Updated 03 August 2019
Reuters
0

RBS unveils $2bn windfall on Saudi bank sale Alawwal

  • State-backed lender warns Brexit could hit cost and profit targets
Updated 03 August 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday announced a £1.7 billion ($2.06 billion) dividend, but warned that a tough economic environment ahead of Brexit means it is likely to miss its profitability and cost targets for next year.

The state-backed lender posted stronger than expected half-year pretax profits of £2.7 billion, above forecasts of £2.3 billion according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

The figure was up 48 percent on £1.8 billion the previous year, largely lifted by a £700 million boost from selling its stake in Saudi bank Alawwal.

Without this one-off boost, pretax profits came in at £2 billion, just ahead of consensus forecasts for £1.9 billion.

But the bank said a tough outlook would make it “very unlikely” to meet its target of achieving a 12 percent plus return on tangible equity. It said it would struggle to reduce its cost to income ratio to below 50 percent by 2020, although said this remained its medium term goal.

The lender followed up on its first full-year dividend in a decade with an interim dividend of 2 pence per share and a special dividend of 12 pence.

The UK government, which owns 62 percent of the lender following a financial crisis bailout, will receive a billion pounds of that.

RBS gave no update on its search for a new CEO. Outgoing head Ross McEwan (below), 62, said in April he planned to retire within the next year, but the hunt to replace him has gathered urgency after National Australia Bank said last month that he would become their next chief executive.

RBS business banking boss Alison Rose is widely seen as the leading internal candidate for the job. External contenders include HSBC UK chief Ian Stuart and Whitbread CEO Alison Brittain, according to press reports. 

RBS said its overall lending business was healthy, but it reported an increase in bad loans of £182 million for the first half compared with the previous year.

RBS also said there was a modest increase in default rates among personal banking customers, a decline in property valuations in the retail sector and large companies delaying financing due to Brexit uncertainty.

“There are some small signs of strain but at this point nothing we’re particularly concerned about,” CFO Katie Murray said.

Analyst Edward Firth, at broker KBW, said: “This is overall another set of disappointing of results from RBS, which is now facing an extremely demanding operating environment.” 

Topics: Alawwal Bank

Related

0
Corporate News
Tadawul celebrates SABB-Alawwal merger
0
Corporate News
SABB & Alawwal merge to create KSA’s third largest bank

China vows to respond to US tariffs threat

Updated 02 August 2019
AFP
0

China vows to respond to US tariffs threat

  • New duties on $300 billion will take effect Sept. 1, and come on top of the 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports already in place
Updated 02 August 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The trade war between the US and China escalated on Friday as Beijing threatened to unleash “countermeasures” against US plans to impose tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods.

President Donald Trump jolted US and Asian stock markets as he issued the threat just a day after US and Chinese trade negotiators revived talks aimed at ending the year-long dispute.

“China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

“If the US implements the tariff measures, China will have to take necessary counter-measures to resolutely defend the core interests of the country and its people,” Hua said, adding that Beijing did not want a trade war “but is not afraid to fight one if necessary.”

She did not specify what measures China would take, but in the past Beijing has hinted it could restrict exports of rare earths that are vital to the US technology industry. It is also drawing up a blacklist of “unreliable” foreign companies.

Trump’s announcement means virtually all of the $660 billion in annual two-way trade between the world’s two biggest economies will have tariffs on it. China has imposed tariffs on $110 billion in American goods, almost all of the products it imports from the US.

Trump said 10 percent duties on $300 billion will take effect Sept. 1, and come on top of the 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports already in place.

Trump later raised the possibility he could increase the duties to “well beyond” 25 percent. “The 10 percent is ... for a short-term period and then I can always do much more or I can do less, depending on what happens with respect to a deal,” he said at the White House.

After resuming face-to-face talks in Shanghai this week, negotiators are to meet in Washington in early September for further discussions, after the tariffs would take effect.

“Slapping on tariffs is definitely not a constructive way to resolve economic and trade frictions, it’s not the correct way,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on the sidelines of a regional diplomatic meeting in Bangkok on Friday.

When he announced the tariffs on Twitter, Trump said Beijing had agreed “to buy agricultural product from the US in large quantities but did not do so.”

Just hours earlier, China said it had started to make more purchases of US farm goods.

“Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of fentanyl to the United States — this never happened, and many Americans continue to die!” Trump said, referring to the highly potent and addictive opioid.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed more criticism at China at the meeting of Southeast Asian nations that Wang also attended in Bangkok.

“China has taken advantage of trade... It’s time for that to stop,” Pompeo said, accusing Beijing of “protectionism” and “predatory tactics” to give its companies an advantage in global markets.

Washington has accused China of using a state-directed economic model, unfairly subsidising production and stealing US technology.

“We expect this (tariff) step to make China less keen to achieve a deal and more determined to prepare itself for long-term economic tension with the US,” Oxford Economics said in a note.

The Chinese commerce ministry said that the new tariffs are a “serious violation” of the cease-fire.

“The core motivation is the talks clearly weren’t going to go anywhere without more pressure on the Chinese,” said Derek Scissors, an expert on US-China economic ties at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

“Of course, they could react badly now and the talks could end entirely. It’s a measured risk,” he told AFP.

In prior tariff rounds, US officials had worked to prevent the higher costs from hitting popular consumer items.

The new duties, coming just before the holiday shopping season, will cover a vast expanse of everyday Chinese-made goods and consumer electronics — smartphones, tampons, watches and toys.

Trump has claimed China pays for his mounting tariffs. But Democrats in Congress and business groups say the measures are taxing ordinary consumers and making household goods more expensive.

Industries as varied as fashion and oilfield services had pleaded with the Trump administration to hold fire, warning of layoffs, lost markets and fading
industrial dominance.

Related

0
Business & Economy
China importers seek to lift tariffs on US farm goods: State media
0
Business & Economy
China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly 3 years

Latest updates

2 men charged with supporting Daesh to remain jail
0
Suicide, not police, killed California festival gunman
0
Google Doodle celebrates Egyptian actress Madiha Kamel’s birthday
0
US announces new sanctions against Russia over Skripal affair
0
Strong earthquake kills at least one in Indonesia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.