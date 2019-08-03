India demands ‘unimpeded’ consular access to alleged spy held on death row in Pakistan

You are here

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Supplied)
SAIMA SHABBIR
  • Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 and given a death sentence on April 10, 2017 by a military court in Pakistan
SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: India has demanded it be given “unimpeded” consular access to an alleged spy being held on death row in Pakistan.
Moves to get a private meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national convicted on charges of espionage and terrorism, follow a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 17 ordering Pakistan to review the death sentence passed down on the 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer.
The Indian government rejected a Pakistani offer to allow consular access to Jadhav on the condition that local officials were present at the meeting.
According to Indian media reports on Friday, New Delhi had asked Pakistan’s foreign office for “unimpeded” access to Jadhav free from “intimidation and reprisal.”
A spokesperson for the High Commission of India in Islamabad told Arab News: “We are in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on this issue, nothing more to add.”
Earlier, Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said: “We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of the ICJ judgement. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels.
“We cannot discuss the modalities. We will assess and evaluate the conditions laid down, keeping in mind the ICJ ruling, and then respond accordingly. Whatever response is to be sent, will be given by us timely through diplomatic channels.”
Jadhav has been in Islamabad’s custody since March 2016 after being arrested during a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan.
Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, told Arab News that Jadhav’s was a high-profile case so “modalities of consular access have to be decided prior to the meeting.” He said it looked “difficult” for the meeting to take place on Friday.
He added that whenever India granted consular access to a Pakistani prisoner, Indian officials were always present. “Pakistan would like to have its official in the meeting, but India will ask for private access.”
Basit said consular access was at the discretion of the Pakistani government but multiple visits could be granted.
He noted that prior to the ICJ’s ruling, India had made 17 requests to Pakistan for consular access to Jadhav. “Pakistan agreed to provide it on the condition of provision of information required about certain individuals revealed by Jadhav in his confessional statement, but India refused.”
Ahmer Bilal Soofi, an Islamabad-based expert on International law, told Arab News: “Pakistan is complying with the judgment of the ICJ as a responsible state by fulfilling the directions of the court which include giving consular access.”
He added: “The review (of the death sentence) could be done by the appellant court or the high court in exercise of writ petition or it could also be a special bench.” On Jadhav’s representation in a review court he said: “The lawyer should be a Pakistani national, because under the Pakistan Bar Council’s rules no foreign lawyer can appear before the Pakistani court.”
In its July 17 verdict, following two years of deliberations, the ICJ asked Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav under the terms of the Vienna Convention, although it rejected an Indian request for his acquittal, release and return.

The following week, the Pakistani foreign office announced it would grant consular access to Jadhav according to the country’s laws, for which the modalities were being worked out. The statement added that Jadhav had been informed of his rights.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 and given a death sentence on April 10, 2017 by a military court in Pakistan. India approached the UN’s top court in May 2017 claiming Pakistan had denied it access to Jadhav.

Malaysian Hajj pilgrims make most of Makkah Route

At Kuala Lumpur Airport, pilgrims first enter the Malaysian immigration hall to get their passports processed, then proceed to the Saudi hall for the visa check. The whole process takes about 10 minutes before they are ushered into the waiting hall for boarding. (AN photos by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
Updated 03 August 2019
Nor Arlene Tan
0

  • The initiative has helped pilgrims clear immigration in just 10 minutes
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Hajj pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport as part of the Makkah Route initiative are spending only 10 minutes at both Malaysian and Saudi immigration counters before boarding.

“The Malaysian and Saudi governments are very happy with the initiative,” Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussien Qattan told Arab News. “We’ve been successful in reducing time spent on immigration procedures.”
The initiative will process 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.
Malaysia was the first country to implement the initiative in 2017. Indonesia followed suit in 2018.
This year, it has been expanded to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Tunisia, and 250,000 pilgrims are expected to be processed.
“We chose Malaysia as the first pilot program for the initiative because they’re very cooperative and organized. We’re in constant discussion with the Malaysian side and the relation is very good,” said Qattan.
The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, and the government wants to make the visa process easier for Muslims who want to go to Makkah and Madinah, he added.
“One of our goals is to develop our services for the people who visit Saudi Arabia, especially for those who come for Hajj and Umrah. However, our aim is to serve Muslims who visit Saudi Arabia all year around,” he said.
At Kuala Lumpur International Airport, there are two halls for Malaysian and Saudi immigration, which are situated side by side.
Malaysian pilgrims first enter the Malaysian immigration hall to get their passports processed, then proceed to the Saudi hall for the visa check.
The whole process takes about 10 minutes before they are ushered into the waiting hall for boarding.
“The initiative helps to finalize the immigration process for pilgrims on Malaysian soil, as if they’re in Saudi Arabia,” Saudi immigration officer Maj. Ahmad Ahshehri told Arab News.
“Malaysians are very friendly people. It’s very easy to communicate and cooperate with them.”

FASTFACT

• The Makkah Route initiative will process 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

• Malaysia was the first country to implement the initiative in 2017. Indonesia followed suit in 2018.

• This year, it has been expanded to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Tunisia, and 250,000 pilgrims are expected to be processed.

• The Makkah Route initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, says Saudi envoy to Malaysia.

Saudi immigration officer Saad Al-Qarni said he has not encountered any problems processing visas for Malaysian pilgrims as part of the initiative.
“Everything here is facilitated by the Malaysian government. It’s a good initiative because it’s easy and convenient for pilgrims,” he told Arab News.
“After processing their visa and passport, they can enter Saudi Arabia without going through immigration in Jeddah,” he said.
“I enjoy my work at immigration because we’re the first and last person to greet pilgrims at the airport, and I always try to leave a good impression on them.”
Malaysian pilgrim Maznah Bashar, 60, said she was both excited and anxious about going to Makkah for Hajj for the first time.
“I went to Makkah for Umrah before, but it’s not the same experience as we didn’t go to Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina and many more (places),” she told Arab News.
“Before this, I didn’t enjoy the long wait at Saudi immigration in Jeddah, but under the Makkah Route initiative, the whole process took a mere 10 minutes and they treated us very well,” she said.
“After we arrive in Jeddah, a bus will await us at the airport and will send us straight to our hotel. Even our luggage will be sent directly to the hotel. The system is very fast.”
But Bashar said the immigration hall “felt a bit crowded as there were more than 400 pilgrims processed” there.
Zaifizar bin Zainal Abidin, 42, a Malaysian pilgrim traveling with his wife and daughter, told Arab News that the initiative “helps give us peace of mind, especially for us who have to travel for a long period of time.”
He said: “I’m excited to go to Makkah. It’ll be the first and probably the only time I’ll experience Hajj together with my wife and daughter.”

