You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Creating a Constitution
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Creating a Constitution

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Creating a Constitution

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

Author: Federica Carugati

We live in an era of constitution-making. More than half of the world’s constitutions have been drafted in the past half-century.
Yet, one question still eludes theorists and practitioners alike: How do stable, growth-enhancing constitutional structures emerge and endure?
In Creating a Constitution, Federica Carugati argues that ancient Athens offers a unique laboratory for exploring this question, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Because the city-state was reasonably well-documented, smaller than most modern nations, and simpler in its institutional makeup, the case of Athens reveals key factors of successful constitution-making that are hard to flesh out in more complex settings.
Carugati demonstrates that the institutional changes Athens undertook in the late fifth century BCE, after a period of war and internal strife, amounted to a de facto constitution.
The constitution restored stability and allowed democracy to flourish anew.

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Dictionary Wars by Peter Martin
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Day-flying Moths

What We Are Reading Today: The Dictionary Wars by Peter Martin

Updated 01 August 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Dictionary Wars by Peter Martin

  • The Dictionary Wars examines the linguistic struggles that underpinned the founding and growth of a nation
Updated 01 August 2019
Arab News
0

In The Dictionary Wars, Peter Martin recounts the patriotic fervor in the early American republic to produce a definitive national dictionary that would rival Samuel Johnson’s 1755 Dictionary of the English Language. 

“But what began as a cultural war of independence from Britain devolved into a battle among lexicographers, authors, scholars, and publishers, all vying for dictionary supremacy and shattering forever the dream of a unified American language,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“The Dictionary Wars examines the linguistic struggles that underpinned the founding and growth of a nation,” it added.

Critic Patricia T. O’Conner said in a review for The New York Times that Martin’s account of the dictionary feuds of the 19th century “is as lively and entertaining as the battle itself.”

The critic said: “In one corner was Noah Webster; in the other, Joseph Emerson Worcester. Both seasoned lexicographers, they realized that Americans were coining new words, using old ones in new ways and preserving usages the British had dropped.”

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We are Reading Today: The Escape Room by Megan Goldin
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Day-flying Moths

Latest updates

Saudi women hail axing travel restrictions, welcome steps toward equality
0
What We Are Reading Today: Creating a Constitution
0
Saudi FM meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh
0
EU tells Libya’s warring sides to restore truce
0
Sudan generals, protest leaders agree constitutional declaration: African Union
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.