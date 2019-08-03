You are here

Four dead, several injured after powerful quake rocks Indonesia

Locals sit at thier house damaged after an earthquake hit in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, August 3, 2019. (Reuters/ Indonesia Out)
People gather as they evacuate from a building after a strong earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (AP)
Villagers look at a damage house in Pandeglang, Banten province on August 3, 2019, after a strong earthquake hit the area. Indonesian authorities lifted a tsunami warning after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake earlier struck off the southern coast of heavily populated Java island. (AFP)
Villagers look at a damage house in Pandeglang, Banten province on August 3, 2019, after a strong earthquake hit the area. (AFP)
JAKARTA: Four people died and several were injured after a powerful undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's heavily populated Java island, triggering a brief tsunami warning, the national disaster agency said Saturday.
The 6.9 magnitude quake on Friday evening sent residents fleeing to higher ground, while many in the capital Jakarta ran into the streets.
An official from Indonesia's national disaster agency warned the quake could generate a tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet), but the alert was lifted several hours later.
Three people died of heart attacks as the strong quake rocked the region, agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said on Saturday.
Another person fell to his death while trying to flee his house when the jolt happened, he said.
Four more people were injured and more than 200 buildings were damaged, with some 13 houses destroyed, he added.
Over 1,000 people, who had earlier evacuated to temporary shelters, returned home after authorities convinced them it was safe to do so, Wibowo said.
"There was thundering noise - it sounded like a plane overhead - and I was just so scared that I ran," said 69-year-old Isah, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, at an evacuation shelter in Pandeglang at the southwest end of Java.
In December, the area was hit by a volcano-sparked tsunami that killed over 400 people.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared missing.
On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 across the Indian Ocean region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

Topics: Indonesia earthquake

Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

CALIFORNIA: A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on some wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital.

The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week. One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between some rocks before managing to escape.

Topics: Yosemite park California

