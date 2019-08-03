You are here

2 men charged with supporting Daesh to remain jail

Both men were arrested July 26 after they checked in for their flights and made their way through security at the Tucson airport. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 August 2019
AP
2 men charged with supporting Daesh to remain jail

  • Both men were arrested July 26 after they checked in for their flights and made their way through security at the Tucson airport
  • Mohamed and Hussein haven’t yet had an arraignment hearing where they will enter a plea to the charge
Updated 03 August 2019
AP
PHOENIX: Two Somalia refugees will be jailed until their trial on charges they provided support to a terror group after federal agents say they were planning to travel from Tucson, Arizona, to Egypt to join the Daesh.
Earlier this week, a federal magistrate ordered 21-year-old Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and 20-year-old Abdi Yemani Hussein to remain jailed.
A criminal charge alleged Mohamed and Hussein told an undercover FBI employee they wanted to travel to the Middle East to carry out violence and “achieve martyrdom.”
Both men were arrested July 26 after they checked in for their flights and made their way through security at the Tucson airport.
Mohamed and Hussein haven’t yet had an arraignment hearing where they will enter a plea to the charge.
No trial date has been set.

Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
AP
Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

  • The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week
  • Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on some wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet
Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
AP
CALIFORNIA: A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on some wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital.

The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week. One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between some rocks before managing to escape.

