You are here

  • Home
  • 3 killed as cliff collapses on popular California beach
﻿

3 killed as cliff collapses on popular California beach

The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. (AP)
Updated 03 August 2019
AP
0

3 killed as cliff collapses on popular California beach

  • A woman died at the scene, and two people died at a hospital, the city reported
  • The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse
Updated 03 August 2019
AP
0

ENCINITAS, California: Three people were killed and two more injured after a cliff collapsed onto a popular Southern California beach Friday, authorities said.

The sandstone bluff gave way shortly before 3 p.m. at Grandview Beach in Encinitas, a suburb north of San Diego. The area is highly popular with local residents, surfers and vacationers.

A woman died at the scene, and two people died at a hospital, the city reported. Authorities did not release their names or ages. A third person remained hospitalized and a fourth had minor injuries and wasn't hospitalized, authorities said.

The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

A 30-foot-by-25-foot section of the bluff located about 15 feet above the beach gave way, dumping rock and sand onto the people below.
Several victims had to be dug out of the mound.

The bluff remained unstable and the area was closed. Homes atop the cliff were not in any danger, Encinitas Fire Chief Mike Stein said. At one point, dogs were brought in to search for additional victims, but by late Friday night none had been found.

Officials said the cliff was unstable. They cordoned the area in order to keep people out of harm's way. A skip loader was brought in to clear away the dense, heavy debris.

Bluffs give way four to eight times a year in Southern California, but "nothing of this magnitude," said Brian Ketterer, southern field division chief of California State Parks.

"This is a naturally eroding coastline," Encinitas Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said. "There's really no rhyme or reason, but that's what it does naturally. .... This is what it does, and this is how are beaches are actually partially made. It actually has these failures."

Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Some bluffs are fortified with concrete walls to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

The collapse occurred near Grandview Beach. It is fairly narrow, with tides high this week. Surfers lay their boards upright against the bluff. Tourists stand on top of the cliffs for better views.

Long stretches of beach in Encinitas are narrow strips of sand between stiff waves and towering rock walls. People lounging on beach chairs or blankets are sometimes surprised as waves roll past them and within a few feet of the walls.

Some areas are only accessible by steep wooden stairs that descend from neighborhoods atop the cliffs.

Related

0
World
Suicide, not police, killed California festival gunman
0
World
Months of aftershocks could follow big California earthquake

US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia: US Defense Secretary

Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
AFP
0

US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia: US Defense Secretary

  • “Yes I would like to,” Esper said when asked if the US was considering deploying new medium-range conventional weapons in Asia
  • Washington withdrew from the INF treaty on Friday after accusing Russia of violating it for years
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
AFP
0

SYDNEY: Washington wants to quickly deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Asia, to counter the rise of China in the region, new US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday.
“Yes I would like to,” Esper said when asked if the US was considering deploying new medium-range conventional weapons in Asia now Washington is no longer bound by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.
“We would like to deploy a capability sooner rather than later,” Esper told reporters on a plane to Sydney at the start of a week-long tour of Asia. “I would prefer months ... But these things tend to take longer than you expect.”
The new Pentagon chief did not specify where the US intended to deploy these weapons.
“I would not speculate because those things depend on plans, it’s those things you always discuss with your allies,” he said.
Washington withdrew from the INF treaty on Friday after accusing Russia of violating it for years.
Under the pact signed in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Washington and Moscow agreed to limit the use of conventional and nuclear medium-range missiles (with a range of 500-5,000 kilometers, 300-3,000 miles).
But its unraveling had been on the cards for months amid worsening ties between Russia and the US.
Washington is now free to compete with China, whose arsenal is largely made up of weapons prohibited under the INF Treaty, to which Beijing was never a signatory.
Esper said China should not be surprised by the US plans.
“That should be no surprise because we have been talking about that for some time now,” he said.
“And I want to say that 80 percent of their inventory is INF range systems. So that should not surprise that we would want to have a like capability,” he said.

Topics: US Asia

Related

0
World
Russia says INF arms treaty dead ‘at the initiative of the US’
Update 0
World
US announces new sanctions against Russia over Skripal affair

Latest updates

US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia: US Defense Secretary
0
CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts
0
The Modist to launch UK Bicester Village pop-up in August
0
Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park
0
Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.