New round of US-Taliban talks opens in Doha

Members of the Taliban attending the second day of the Intra Afghan Dialogue talks last month in Doha. (File/AFP)
  • Senior officials privy to the talks said a peace agreement could be expected at the end of the eighth round of talks
DOHA: Talks between the US and the Taliban seeking to end nearly 18 years of war in Afghanistan resumed in Doha on Saturday, the Taliban said.
“Today the talks began,” the insurgent group’s spokesman in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, told AFP.
The US, which invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban in 2001, wants to withdraw thousands of troops and is hoping for a breakthrough.
However, any drawdown would be on condition the insurgent group renounces Al-Qaeda and curbs attacks.
Washington is hoping to strike a peace deal with the Taliban by September 1 — ahead of Afghan polls due the same month, and US presidential polls due in 2020.
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that “we’ve made a lot of progress. We’re talking.”
A coalition led by Washington ousted the Taliban, accusing it of harboring Al-Qaeda militants who claimed the September 11, 2001 attacks against the US that killed almost 3,000 people.

India deports Maldives ex-vice president caught on boat

  • Adeeb arrived at the southern port of Tuticorin on Thursday in the boat and was detained for attempting an unauthorized entry without a passport
  • Adeeb was released from a Maldives jail in May after a court quashed a conviction for attempting to kill then-president Abdulla Yameen in 2015
NEW DELHI: India on Saturday deported former Maldives vice president Ahmed Adeeb, who faces attempted murder and corruption charges at home, after he tried to enter the country on a tugboat, officials said.
Adeeb arrived at the southern port of Tuticorin on Thursday in the boat and was detained for attempting an unauthorized entry without a passport.
A top police officer in the port city in Tamil Nadu state told AFP that Adeeb and the boat’s crew were handed over to Maldivian security at their maritime border in the Indian Ocean.
“They were handed over to the authorities early Saturday,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Adeeb was released from a Maldives jail in May after a court quashed a conviction for attempting to kill then-president Abdulla Yameen in 2015.
But he is due to face a new trial over the case and is also under investigation for corruption dating back to when he was deputy to Yameen, who was defeated in an election last year.
The Maldives government had seized his passport during the probes.
Maldivian police said Adeeb was to have appeared before investigators in the misappropriation of state funds case on Wednesday but failed to show up.

