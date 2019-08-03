UN: Monthly Afghan casualties highest since 2017

You are here

﻿

Afghan municipality workers work to clear up the site of an attack in Kabul on July 29, 2019, a day after a deadly assault targeting a political campaign office. (File/AFP)
AP
AP
KABUL, Afghanistan: The UN mission in Afghanistan says July saw the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month for more than two years.

Its preliminary findings released Saturday indicate more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded, mainly due to a spike in casualties from insurgent attacks. It did not provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries, but said the overall number was the highest for a single month since May 2017.

It says more than 50% of casualties were caused by roadside bombs. The Taliban, who effectively control half the country, carry out daily attacks on security forces and government targets that often kill and wound civilians. An Islamic State affiliate also operates in Afghanistan, targeting security forces as well as minority Shiites.

