India deports Maldives ex-vice president caught on boat

Then-Minister of Tourism Ahmed Adeeb at a press conference. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
India deports Maldives ex-vice president caught on boat

  • Adeeb arrived at the southern port of Tuticorin on Thursday in the boat and was detained for attempting an unauthorized entry without a passport
  • Adeeb was released from a Maldives jail in May after a court quashed a conviction for attempting to kill then-president Abdulla Yameen in 2015
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
NEW DELHI: India on Saturday deported former Maldives vice president Ahmed Adeeb, who faces attempted murder and corruption charges at home, after he tried to enter the country on a tugboat, officials said.
Adeeb arrived at the southern port of Tuticorin on Thursday in the boat and was detained for attempting an unauthorized entry without a passport.
A top police officer in the port city in Tamil Nadu state told AFP that Adeeb and the boat’s crew were handed over to Maldivian security at their maritime border in the Indian Ocean.
“They were handed over to the authorities early Saturday,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Adeeb was released from a Maldives jail in May after a court quashed a conviction for attempting to kill then-president Abdulla Yameen in 2015.
But he is due to face a new trial over the case and is also under investigation for corruption dating back to when he was deputy to Yameen, who was defeated in an election last year.
The Maldives government had seized his passport during the probes.
Maldivian police said Adeeb was to have appeared before investigators in the misappropriation of state funds case on Wednesday but failed to show up.

UN: Monthly Afghan casualties highest since 2017

Afghan municipality workers work to clear up the site of an attack in Kabul on July 29, 2019, a day after a deadly assault targeting a political campaign office. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
AP
UN: Monthly Afghan casualties highest since 2017

  • Its preliminary findings released Saturday indicate more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded
  • It says more than 50% of casualties were caused by roadside bombs
Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
AP
KABUL, Afghanistan: The UN mission in Afghanistan says July saw the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month for more than two years.

Its preliminary findings released Saturday indicate more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded, mainly due to a spike in casualties from insurgent attacks. It did not provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries, but said the overall number was the highest for a single month since May 2017.

It says more than 50% of casualties were caused by roadside bombs. The Taliban, who effectively control half the country, carry out daily attacks on security forces and government targets that often kill and wound civilians. An Islamic State affiliate also operates in Afghanistan, targeting security forces as well as minority Shiites.

