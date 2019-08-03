Facebook begins adding its name to some screens on Instagram

Google Doodle celebrates Egyptian actress Madiha Kamel’s birthday

DUBAI: Google celebrated what would be the 73rd birthday of iconic Egyptian star Madiha Kamel, with a doodle on Saturday.

Born in Alexandria in 1946, Kamel’s career spanned three decades, making her one of the most memorable names and faces in Egyptian cinema, before she died in 1997 after battling breast cancer.

Madiha Kamel started her career in the 1960s. (Facebook/Madiha Kamel Official)

Before shooting to stardom, Kamel did theater and radio sketches while studying at the Ain Shams University – honoring her parents’ wish that she finishes her education before fully diving into the movie industry.

In the mid-1960s, her onscreen career began taking off, appearing in films like “A Girl Like No Other,” and “30 Days in Prison,” where she co-starred with another Egyptian legend Farid Shawqi.

She was also known for her dance moves. (Facebook/Madiha Kamel Official)

Throughout her career, she worked with famous Egyptian names including Mahmoud Yassin and Najla Fathi, appearing in several movie and TV hits such as “The Choice,” “Love and Pride,” and “El Bashayer.”

She retired in 1992 to take care of her daughter, and to attend to her sick mother.