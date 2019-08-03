Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory

You are here

A government order in Kashmir asked tourists and Hindu pilgrims visiting a Himalayan cave shrine "to curtail their stay" in the disputed territory. (AP)
SRINAGAR: Thousands of Indians have started leaving the disputed region of Kashmir after the local government issued a security alert related to possible militant attacks in the area, a senior government official said on Saturday.
Indian security officials on Friday said they had found evidence of attacks planned by Pakistani military-backed militants on a major Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir.
The security officials said a mine with Pakistan ordinance markings was among caches of ammunition retrieved following intelligence reports of likely attacks on routes used by devout Hindus who trek to the region’s holy Amarnath cave every year.
A local government order effectively called off the pilgrimage, asking the pilgrims and tourists to return home.
On Saturday, a senior local government official in Kashmir said the advisory had caused panic and led to the departure of “thousands” of tourists, pilgrims and laborers.
The official did not give a specific number, but he said most of the 20,000 Hindu pilgrims and Indian tourists and the more than 200,000 laborers were leaving the region.
Around 60 international tourists arrived in Kashmir on Saturday, however, the official said. The Indian advisory had cautioned tourists in general, but did not give any specific advice to foreign nationals.
Tensions have run high in the mountainous region since a vehicle laden with explosives rammed into an Indian police convoy on Feb. 14, killing 40 paramilitary policemen, and leading to aerial clashes between the two nations.
India accuses Pakistan of funding armed militants, as well as separatist groups in India’s portion of the region that are considered non-violent by international observers.
Islamabad denies the Indian accusation, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the separatist movement.
The advisory has left the fleeing tourists and pilgrims disappointed. Kashmir touts itself as a “Paradise on Earth,” with Dal Lake — a favorite destination centuries ago for Mughal emperors escaping the summer heat of India’s plains — and its famous houseboats, mountains and glaciers a major attraction.
Prabakar Iyer, 45, had traveled to Srinagar from the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Thursday with his family for a 10-day holiday, but they returned on Friday night.
“I was staying in a houseboat on Dal Lake when the advisory was issued. I fail to understand why we are being asked to leave. Everything is normal here,” he said.
Labourer Manjit Singh, a carpenter from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh who has been working in Kashmir for the last nine years, also left.
“I am not afraid but the government advisory has created panic and my family wants me back ... I will return if the situation improves,” he said.

Police detain dozens at Moscow opposition protest

Updated 03 August 2019
AFP
0

Police detain dozens at Moscow opposition protest

  • Candidates for September elections needed to collect signatures from city residents to stand in the polls but officials said they were disqualified because some names were forged
  • At least 89 were detained by police about an hour into the rally, according to OVD-Info
Updated 03 August 2019
AFP
0

MOSCOW: Police detained dozens of demonstrators in Moscow on Saturday as Russian opposition supporters took to the streets in defiance of a formidable security presence, in fresh protests calling for fair elections in the capital next month.

The unauthorized march, which comes after stark warnings from Russian authorities and a crackdown on Kremlin critics, was billed as a “stroll” along Moscow’s leafy boulevards as anger grows over the refusal of officials to let popular opposition candidates run in next month’s city parliament elections.

Most of those candidates and opposition leaders are still in police detention following the last rally, as what began as a local issue has boiled over into one of the worst political conflicts of recent years.

At least 89 were detained by police about an hour into the rally, according to OVD-Info, a non-governmental organization that operates a hotline for detainees. AFP correspondents also observed several arrests.

Lyubov Sobol, an ally of key opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was detained as she set off for the rally. “Why are you detaining me?” she shouted as riot police in helmets dragged her out of a taxi.

Sobol is on the 21st day of a hunger strike that she began after authorities barred her from running in the polls and was visibly weak. Heavy police presence, metal barriers and empty buses used to transport detainees lined the boulevards, and mobile Internet was down in central Moscow.

Some shops and cafes were shut Saturday following warnings by city authorities. Amount of police appeared to outnumber small groups of protesters. About a hundred people were pushed out from central Trubnaya square by a line of riot police. Several hundred more were spread out along the boulevards.

“I’m here because I want them to let candidates take part in the elections,” 22-year-old artist Varvara told AFP. “I want there to be big changes... now there is an atmosphere of total control.”

At least six people were detained about 30 minutes after the planned start of the rally, according to OVD-Info website.

Candidates for September elections needed to collect signatures from city residents to stand in the polls but officials said they were disqualified because some names were forged.

The opposition insists it was blocked from running arbitrarily, and the whole vetting process was skewed against them. Many Muscovites said their signatures in support of opposition candidates were declared invalid for no reason, and attempts to verify them were ignored.

President Vladimir Putin has yet to comment on the situation in Moscow. In the polls in September, the opposition hopes to end the monopoly of Kremlin loyalists in Moscow’s parliament

The body decides the city’s multi-billion-dollar budget but lacks political independence from mayor Sergei Sobyanin, an ally of Putin.
Sobyanin has warned the opposition against “new provocations.” Navalny and other protest leaders argue corruption is rife in the capital.
Navalny, currently in jail, was rushed to hospital last weekend in an incident his personal doctor blamed on possible poisoning with an unknown chemical substance.

A state toxicology lab said no traces were found.

