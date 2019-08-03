You are here

The Modist to launch UK Bicester Village pop-up in August

Around 60,000 guests from the Middle East are expected to visit the pop-up. (Supplied)
The Bicester Village team work hard to maintain an air of exclusivity in the outlet center. (Supplied)
The Modist to launch UK Bicester Village pop-up in August

  • “The Modist is a game-changing retail concept, it has captured the attention of a generation,” Desirée Bollier said
  • Bicester Village is set to welcome 750,000 guests this August
DUBAI: Luxury modest wear e-tailer The Modist is set to open its first-ever European pop-up at the UK’s Bicester Village, an outlet shopping destination, between Aug. 12-Sept. 24, where shoppers can expect elegant pieces from its own brand Layeur, as well as a carefully-curated selection of attire from luxury brands.

Desirée Bollier, chair and chief merchant of value retail management at The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, spoke to Arab News about what the modest wear pop-up means for one of the UK’s most well-known outlet experiences.

“The Modist is a game-changing retail concept, it has captured the attention of a generation, with women across the globe embracing the elegance of dressing modestly,” she said, adding that the pop-up “represents the vital role of the physical experience in a digital world.”




Desirée Bollier, chair and chief merchant of value retail management at The Bicester Village Shopping Collection. (Supplied)

According to Bollier, Bicester Village is set to welcome 750,000 guests this August, with 60,000 guests from the Middle East, due to Its heady mix of luxury boutiques and pop-ups and entertainment, all set in picturesque Oxfordshire, a short train ride from London.

“While The Modist will undoubtedly appeal to our guests visiting from the Middle East, we firmly believe that guests from all over the globe will be attracted to this gorgeous boutique brimming with elegantly styled ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories from exciting international brands, some of which will be new to Bicester Village,” Bollier said, before going on to discuss the power of modest fashion.

“Modest fashion is on the rise due to the courage of figureheads such as Halima Aden and Shahira Yusuf,” she said, referring to the hijab-wearing models who have worked with international fashion houses, “who are embracing the industry on their terms and, of course, because the brands are waking up to the revenue that this market can generate.”

Bollier contended that millennials are driving this evolution of what she terms a previously underserved market because “when it comes to dressing fashionably, yet demurely, they… want choice.”

The Bicester Village team work hard to maintain an air of exclusivity in the outlet center to remind shoppers of the value of the goods they are buying.

“With brands under increasing pressure to respond to the demands for newness … we provide a sustainable answer, a ‘second life,’ to unsold stock, one that protects their brand image in a sophisticated environment to remind people of the brand’s intrinsic value,” she said.

Readers line up for copy of British Vogue edited by UK's Duchess Meghan

Readers line up for copy of British Vogue edited by UK's Duchess Meghan

  • Meghan spent seven months working with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the September issue which featured 15 women she considered “Forces for Change” on the cover
  • The issue features a “candid conversation” between Meghan and former US first lady Michelle Obama and an interview by her husband Harry with veteran primatologist Jane Goodall in which he discusses the “unconscious bias” of racism
LONDON: Royal-loving readers queued up on Friday to buy the new edition of the British Vogue magazine which was guest edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry.
Meghan, who gave birth to her first child in May, spent seven months working with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the September issue which featured 15 women she considered “Forces for Change” on the cover.
“I wanted to be one of the first ... and I was very excited,” said Vanessa Forstner, 29, a luxury car saleswoman who queued up outside the Conde Nast Worldwide News store in central London.
Sandria Plummer, 55, another of those who waited to buy the magazine, said she was excited about the diverse contents Meghan had chosen.


“It’s special because the Duchess of Sussex is the editor for this month and ... it’s a once in a lifetime thing to have, it’s a collectors’ item so I’m excited that I’ve got two copies now,” she said.
Former actress Meghan, 37, said in a statement she had sought to steer the focus of the September issue — usually the year’s most read — to “the values, causes and people making impact in the world today.”
The cover of the magazine features figures such as teenage climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, boxer Ramla Ali and actress and women’s rights advocate Salma Hayek Pinault.
“I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages,” Meghan said.
The issue features a “candid conversation” between Meghan and former US first lady Michelle Obama and an interview by her husband Harry with veteran primatologist Jane Goodall in which he discusses the “unconscious bias” of racism.

