You are here

  • Home
  • CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts
﻿

CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts

Facebook has made at least 14 public announcements about takedowns of “inauthentic behavior” stemming from 17 different countries this year. (File/Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts

  • This comes after foreign reports stated that people associated with the nation’s government ran a network of accounts and false pages to promote advertising materials
  • Facebook said it had suspended more than 350 accounts and pages with about 1.4 million followers, the latest takedown in an ongoing effort to combat “coordinated inauthentic behavior” on its platform
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Center for International Communication denied ties between Saudi Arabia’s government and people connected with running fake Facebook accounts on Saturday.

“The government of Saudi Arabia has no knowledge of the mentioned accounts and does not know on what basis they were linked to it,” the Center for International Communication said in a statement published by Reuters.

This comes after foreign reports stated that people associated with the nation’s government ran a network of accounts and false pages to promote advertising materials.

Facebook said it had suspended more than 350 accounts and pages with about 1.4 million followers, the latest takedown in an ongoing effort to combat “coordinated inauthentic behavior” on its platform.

“The government of Saudi Arabia has no knowledge of the mentioned accounts and does not know on what basis they were linked to it,” the Center for International Communication, the government’s media office, said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Online battleground
Social media companies are under mounting pressure to help stop illicit political influence online.
US intelligence officials have said that Russia used Facebook and other platforms to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election and are concerned it will do so again in 2020. Moscow denies such allegations.

Facebook has made at least 14 public announcements about takedowns of “inauthentic behavior” stemming from 17 different countries this year. The most recent announcement before Thursday included accounts run by people in Thailand, Russia, Ukraine and Honduras.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Facebook saudi crown prince

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women hail axing travel restrictions, welcome steps toward equality

Facebook begins adding its name to some screens on Instagram

Updated 03 August 2019
Reuters
0

Facebook begins adding its name to some screens on Instagram

  • “Instagram from Facebook” can be seen a few clicks away at the bottom of the settings page of the app
  • “We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook,” a company spokesman said
Updated 03 August 2019
Reuters
0

Facebook Inc. started adding its name to some screens on its Instagram photo-sharing platform this week, one of the first links it has given users to its ownership of the popular platform.
The move comes as the world’s largest social media company faces greater scrutiny from regulators around the world for more transparency over data privacy practices and how and with whom Facebook shares user information.
While not immediately visible to users, “Instagram from Facebook” can be seen a few clicks away at the bottom of the settings page in the Instagram app on some iOS devices.
“We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook,” a company spokesman told Reuters.
Some US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, have pushed for action to break up Facebook, Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google.
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes in an opinion piece in the New York Times in May urged US regulators to split the company in three.
Facebook will also add its name to its WhatsApp messaging service, The Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/facebook-to-add-its-name-to-instagram-whatsapp earlier on Friday.
Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and each is now used by more than 1 billion people.
Instagram has become especially important in adding to Facebook’s revenue as the app largely stayed out of its parent’s privacy scandals, and it pulls in younger consumers at a much faster rate, attracting more advertisers.
Facebook in July said new rules and product changes aimed at protecting users’ privacy would slow its revenue growth into next year. It also agreed to pay $5 billion to settle a US Federal Trade Commission data privacy probe
The FTC is also investigating Facebook for anti-competitive behavior.

Topics: Facebook Instagram

Related

0
Media
Companies using Facebook ‘Like’ button liable for data collection
0
Media
Australia considers more regulation of Google and Facebook

Latest updates

US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia: US Defense Secretary
0
CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts
0
The Modist to launch UK Bicester Village pop-up in August
0
Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park
0
Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.