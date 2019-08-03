You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand terror victims’ families arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj
﻿

New Zealand terror victims’ families arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

1 / 10
2 / 10
Families of victims of the March 2019 attack on mosques in New Zealand, arrive at Jeddah airport on August 2, 2019, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
3 / 10
Family members of victims from the New Zealand mosque terrorist attack arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj. (SPA)
4 / 10
Family members of victims from the New Zealand mosque terrorist attack arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj. (SPA)
5 / 10
Families of victims of the March 2019 attack on mosques in New Zealand, arrive at Jeddah airport on August 2, 2019, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
6 / 10
Family members of victims from the New Zealand mosque terrorist attack arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj. (SPA)
7 / 10
Families of victims of the March 2019 attack on mosques in New Zealand, arrive at Jeddah airport on August 2, 2019, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
8 / 10
Families of victims of the March 2019 attack on mosques in New Zealand, arrive at Jeddah airport on August 2, 2019, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
9 / 10
James Munro, Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, speaks with the families of victims of the March 2019 attack on mosques in New Zealand, upon their arrival at Jeddah airport on August 2, 2019, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
10 / 10
Family members of victims from the New Zealand mosque terrorist attack arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

New Zealand terror victims’ families arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

  • King Salman last month directed that the families of the attack on two mosques that killed 51 people, are hosted for this year’s pilgrimage
  • The reception was attended by New Zealand ambassador to the Kingdom James Monro and other officials
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Family members of victims from the New Zealand mosque terrorist attack have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.
The pilgrims flew into King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah on Friday.
King Salman last month directed that the families of the attack on two mosques that killed 51 people, are hosted for this year’s pilgrimage.
They were received by the director of passports at the airport, Col. Sulaiman Al-Yousef.
The reception was attended by New Zealand ambassador to the Kingdom James Monro and other officials.
Monro said the invitation from King Salman was an “exceptionally noble gesture.”
“This move was highly appreciated by the people of New Zealand, not only by the visiting pilgrims,” he said.
The attack on worshippers at Al-Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in Christchurch during Friday prayers in March sparked a global outcry.
Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian white supremacist, also wounded 49 people when he opened fire on the mosques. His trial is due to begin next year.
About 6,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj this year as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ guests program for Hajj and Umrah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
King Salman has issued directives to host 2,000 family members of Yemeni soldiers, 1,000 pilgrims from Sudan, 200 family members of the victims of the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, and 1,000 family members of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.
The total number of beneficiaries of the program since its inauguration has reached 53,747 pilgrims from around the world.
Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said that hosting the families during the Hajj season was part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms.
Earlier, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin reiterated the Kingdom’s call to pilgrims to dedicate their time to performing Hajj rituals, and to be considerate of their fellow pilgrims.
They must focus on feeling the spirituality of the journey and distance themselves from distractions, such as sectarian or political slogans, the minister said.
“The Kingdom will not tolerate conduct that disturbs Hajj rituals, and the authorities will take the necessary measures to prevent them.”

Topics: Jeddah Hajj 2019 New Zealand christchurch mosque attack

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King Salman to host New Zealand terror victims’ families for Hajj
Special 0
Middle-East
Helping Gazans fulfil Hajj dream

Saudi women hail axing travel restrictions, welcome steps toward equality

Updated 03 August 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
Rawan Radwan
0

Saudi women hail axing travel restrictions, welcome steps toward equality

  • Royal decrees strengthen women’s labor, travel and civil status rights
Updated 03 August 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL Rawan Radwan
0

Many Saudi women have hailed the recent changes and expressed their joy at the series of amendments that empower them.

Soon after it was announced that Saudi women would no longer require permission from a male guardian to travel or obtain a passport, Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US, posted a message on Twitter in which she said the amendments were “designed to elevate the status of Saudi women within our society, including granting them the right to apply for passports and travel independently.”

“These developments have been a long time coming. From the inclusion of women in the consultative council to issuing driving licenses to women, our leadership has proved its unequivocal commitment to gender equality,” she said.

“These new regulations are history in the making. They call for the equal engagement of women and men in our society. It is a holistic approach to gender equality that will unquestionably create real change for Saudi women.

“Women have always played an integral role in our country’s development, and they will continue to do so moving forward, on equal footing with their male counterparts,” Princess Reema added.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Changes to labor law and social insurance law have unified the retirement age and employment opportunities for both sexes.

• Both parents have been given “head of family” status.

• Under an amendment to civil status law, mothers will be able to report births and deaths in their family to the Civil Registry.

• Wives can now report the status of marriage and divorce as well as request a copy of the family register.

• Changes to labor law end all forms of discrimination based on sex, disability and age.

• Amendments have made it illegal to fire a woman during pregnancy or while on maternity leave.

• The law covers illnesses caused by pregnancy or resulting from childbirth, as long as that does not exceed 180 days of leave per year.

• The new amendments will take effect by the end of August.

The changes, which were announced in royal decrees, include amendments to labor, social-insurance and civil-status laws. Under the legal reforms, women have also been given the right to register births, marriage or divorce.

The amendments reflect the Kingdom’s efforts to establish gender equality, campaigners say.

Following the reforms, women over the age of 21 will be able to apply for a passport without authorization, putting them on an equal footing to men.

Dr. Majed Garoub, lawyer and chairman of the Garoub law firm, explained the amendment in the travel document law to Arab News.

“The issuance of the latest royal decrees means that any Saudi above the age of 21 is allowed to request a passport without a guardian’s consent. This is specifically with regard to women, as the law does not state that a male guardian should be present at the passport control center or receive the passport on her behalf; the law never enforced a male guardian’s presence, but it was a common occurrence accepted by society.”

Other changes to labor law and social insurance law have unified the retirement age and employment opportunities for both sexes, and given both parents “head of family” status.

Previously the retirement age was 60 for men and 55 for women, with establishments and employees signing an agreement to allow workers to continue working after the age of retirement.  

The newly amended law dismisses the age limit, allowing employees to work past the age of retirement, while also smoothing the transition from the government sector to the private sector.

“This amendment highlights the important and necessary role played by employees with decades of experience,” Garoub said. “It also provides stability for workers close to retirement age who can continue to be supported in the private sector after leaving a government one since their expertise will be valued.

“This also means that government entities will no longer need to issue end-of-service bonuses and the employee can simply continue working.”

Under an amendment to civil status law, mothers will be able to report births and deaths in their family to the Civil Registry, a role that previously was possible only for the father or a male guardian.

Similarly, wives can now report the status of marriage and divorce as well as request a copy of the family register, while the responsibility lies on the husband to do so within 60 days after marriage registration.

Changes to labor law are also more inclusive of women, dismissing all forms of discrimination based on sex, disability and age, and reflecting the view that all citizens are equal in their right to work.

Amendments have also made it illegal to fire a woman during pregnancy or while on maternity leave. The law stipulates that an employer may not terminate a female’s contract or warn her of termination during pregnancy or while on maternity leave.

The law also covers illnesses caused by pregnancy or resulting from childbirth, as long as that does not exceed 180 days of leave per year.

Nora Al-Rifai, 27, an HR assistant at a Jeddah car dealership, praised the legal amendments, saying that any society’s prosperity depends on both men and women having equal rights.

“I feel very content this morning knowing that a basic human right has been restored to us. This is a glimpse of hope for a brighter future for women,” she told Arab News.

Al-Rifai said that women have suffered the limitations of the guardianship law in pursuing educational and occupational ambitions, and she commends the Kingdom’s efforts in giving Saudi women greater choice.

“Women will do wonders in all fields now that they have more access,” she said.

Al-Rifai’s sister, Sara, who teaches at a university in Jeddah, said: “The scope of the reforms is not only about allowing women to travel freely without constraint, but also to help those disadvantaged by male guardianship to live decently in a humane society.”

Sara believes that other aspects of the royal decree will empower separated and divorced women.

“They will be able to issue family documents for themselves and their children. This will ease and expedite the process of registering a marriage, divorce and birth without waiting for a male guardian to do it.”

The new amendments will take effect by the end of August, following the series of reforms and initiatives led by the government to empower women, and modify and develop existing laws to suit society’s needs.

Topics: Editor’s Choice

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling — Royal Decree
0
Saudi Arabia
For one Saudi woman, new driving license is ‘a well-deserved privilege’

Latest updates

New Zealand terror victims’ families arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj
0
Police detain dozens at Moscow opposition protest
0
Libyans intercept boat carrying 75 Europe-bound migrants
0
US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia: US Defense Secretary
0
CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.