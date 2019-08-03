You are here

Musk to launch China tunneling company unit this month

Elon Musk plans to bring his tunneling unit for the famed ‘Hyperloop’ system to China. (Reuters)
  • Elon Musk formed the Boring Company to build underground transport tunnels for hyperloop transportation systems
BENGALURU: Elon Musk will soon launch a China unit for his underground tunneling enterprise, The Boring Company, the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter.

One of Musk’s followers tweeted that Tesla Inc’s chief executive officer would attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference of 2019 in Shanghai later this month.

Musk replied on the social media platform that he “will also be launching The Boring Company China on this trip.”

Musk started the Boring Company to build underground transport tunnels for hyperloop transportation systems, which he said would be far faster than current high-speed trains and use electromagnetic propulsion. 

It has also emerged that Musk plans to expand his SpaceX facilities in Florida to make room for the space company’s forthcoming super heavy-lift launch vehicle dubbed Starship, according to a draft of the plans seen by Reuters on Friday.

Starship, a 384-foot (117-meter) reusable two-stage rocket taller than the Statue of Liberty, is a central piece of Musk’s interplanetary space travel ambitions as well as US space agency NASA’s goal to send humans to the moon again by 2024.

The Starship rocket is expected to launch up to 24 times a year from SpaceX’s current flagship launchpad 39A, the draft of the company’s environmental assessment said. SpaceX did not specify in the report when it would reach that cadence, but Musk said in September 2018 he wanted to be conducting orbital flights with Starship in two to three years.

SpaceX’s launchpad 39A would support NASA’s future moon missions from the same Kennedy Space Center site used for the Apollo lunar missions a half century ago.

“They’re moving very fast,” said Dale Ketcham, vice president of government relations at Space Florida, the state’s commercial space development agency. “This is actually getting closer to what Elon got into this business for to begin with. This is fundamental infrastructure to get to Mars, the early stages of it.”

Topics: Elon Musk China hyperloop The Boring Company

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: China highlights demand strength

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: China highlights demand strength

  • Upcoming September crude oil trading was completed without a single unsold Gulf crude cargo
An eventful week ended with downward momentum for oil prices. Brent crude fell to $61.89 and WTI dropped to $55.66 per barrel.

Oil has been under pressure from concerns over global economic growth amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.

However, crude remains healthy, reflected by growing demand from refineries in Asia, where new refining capacity is coming online. 

Exports from the Arabian Gulf to Asian refiners are growing — a key barometer for the overall health of the global crude market.

Though crude oil trading activity in the Gulf region have been threatened amid political turmoil in the Strait of Hormuz, there has been no change in Asian refiner plans from the area.

Upcoming September crude oil trading was completed without a single unsold single cargo for sour crude from the Arabian Gulf.

Gulf sour crude grades have further strengthened on bullish fuel demand amid tighter supply for high sulfur fuel oil and bunker fuels. That has resulted in medium sour crude spreads pushing upwards.

The strength of underlying demand in the market was highlighted by China’s record crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia in July.

OPEC crude oil production fell to an 8-year low, just 29.42 million barrels-per-day (bpd) in July, down 280,000 bpd from June. Voluntary output cuts from Saudi Arabia and steep losses from Iran contributed to this historically low figure.

Libyan crude oil production fell below 1 million bpd to just 950,000  after the Sharara oil field, the largest in the country, went offline for the second time in as many weeks.

There was a huge decline in US crude oil stockpiles for the seventh week in a row. The EIA reported that US crude inventories declined by nearly 49 million barrels in the last seven weeks. It is the longest retreat since the winter of 2017/18 when they fell for a record 10 consecutive weeks. 

Stockpiles of gasoline and distillate fuels also shrank, which should ease concerns about slowing consumption, as strong summer demand in the US continued to drain stockpiles. The EIA report showed total US inventories were at their lowest level since late May.

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Topics: brent oil US-China trade war WTI crude oil

