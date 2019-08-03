You are here

Australia look to Smith again as England take charge of first Ashes Test

Steve Smith, who made 144 in the first innings, was 46 not out at close of play. (Reuters)
0

  • When bad light cut short the third day’s play, Australia were 124-3 in their second innings — a lead of just 34 runs
  • Travis Head was 21 not out, with the pair’s stand worth 49 runs
BIRMINGHAM: Australia were left hoping for another major innings from Steve Smith as England took charge of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.
When bad light cut short the third day’s play, Australia were 124-3 in their second innings — a lead of just 34 runs.
Former captain Smith, who had made a superb 144 in the first innings of his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in last year’s ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, was 46 not out.
Travis Head was 21 not out, with the pair’s stand worth 49 runs.
“We leaked a few too many (runs) tonight,” England’s Chris Woakes told Sky Sports.
“At the same time 34-3 is not a bad spot,” added the all-rounder, who earlier made a valuable 37 not out on his Warwickshire home ground.
“If we come back in the morning and get two wickets then 50-5 will be pretty good.”
Woakes, asked how Smith could be dismissed, replied: “Have you got any ideas? He is a world-class player and world-class players don’t make many mistakes. On a wicket like that you have to build pressure and hope they make a mistake.”
Australia will want to bat long enough to leave England with an awkward chase on a wearing pitch.
“Anything over 150 going into last day on this wicket (will be tough to get),” said Australia fast bowler James Pattinson.
Ashes-holders Australia, looking to win their first series away to England in 18 years, were in trouble at 27-2 after openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft — also returning to Test duty after the ball-tampering scandal — both fell in single figures.
In a match full of overturned decisions, England had to review umpire Joel Wilson’s original not out verdict when Warner feathered a catch behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to give Stuart Broad his 450th Test wicket.
It was an important blow for Broad, who took 5-86 in Australia’s first innings of 284, as new-ball partner James Anderson was absent with a calf injury that meant England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker only bowled four overs first time around.
Birmingham-born off-spinner Moeen Ali then had Bancroft caught off bat and pad by Jos Buttler at short leg.
Smith’s arrival at the crease prompted a huge chorus of boos from England fans who earlier in the day had taunted him with chants of “Crying on the telly, we saw you crying on the telly” in a reference to the star batsman’s emotional press conference in Sydney after he was sent home from South Africa.
Usman Khawaja might have been out for 11 but Buttler, now in the slips, failed to hold a tough chance off Moeen.
Khawaja made an attractive 40 before the left-hander was undone by all-rounder Ben Stokes’s second ball, a superb delivery that cut back sharply to have him caught behind.
Australia were now 75-3, still 15 runs behind.
Smith, on 41, was struck on the side of the head by a Stokes bouncer after missing an intended pull, but was passed fit to bat on by Australia’s team doctor.
Soon afterwards, although the floodlights were on, the umpires decided it was too dark to continue and halted play shortly before heavy rain fell.
Earlier, England opener Rory Burns batted for nearly eight hours for 133 — his maiden Test hundred — in an innings of 374 featuring captain Joe Root’s 57 and vice-captain Stokes’s 50.
England lost three wickets for four runs to slump to 300-8 — a lead of just 16.
But a ninth-wicket partnership of 65 between Woakes and Broad (29) boosted their total.
England resumed on 267-4, with Burns 125 not out and Stokes 38 not out.
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon finally ended left-hander Burns’s marathon innings when a delivery that turned and bounced took the outside edge and was well caught by Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine.
Burns faced 312 balls, with 17 fours.
By contrast, new batsman Moeen lasted just five balls before he inexplicably shouldered arms to Lyon (3-112) and was clean bowled for a duck.

0
0

LONDON: Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City to prepare for the “incredible challenge” of battling Liverpool for the Premier League title by landing an early blow against their rivals in Sunday’s Community Shield.

Guardiola’s side pipped Liverpool to the Premier League by one point last season after a thrilling title race went down to the last day.

The two clubs renew their growing rivalry when they meet at Wembley in the annual curtain-raiser to the English top-flight season this weekend.

While City won an unprecedented English treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup last term, and are the bookmakers’ favorites to win the title for a third successive year, Guardiola is well aware of the challenge likely to be posed by Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men lost only once in the league last season — at City — and erased the frustration of failing to catch Guardiola's team by beating Tottenham to win the club’s sixth European Cup in June.

Despite a spat between the pair this week when Guardiola hit back at Klopp’s jibe over City’s big spending on transfers in recent years, the Spaniard remains a huge admirer of the Liverpool boss and the team he has built at Anfield.

“He inspires me in many things. He is a class manager, a top manager. He’s so good and it is an incredible challenge for me every time I face his teams,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola’s irritation at Klopp’s suggestion that City are one of a handful of clubs who live in a transfer “fantasy land” lit the fuse on what promises to be a fascinating 10-month battle for supremacy between City and Liverpool.

With City yet to win the Champions League and Liverpool without an English title since 1990, it is possible they would gladly settle for a trophy-swap this season.

But Guardiola knows Community Shield holders City could become the first team to win three consecutive Premier League titles since Manchester United between 2006 and 2009, so he won’t settle for only targeting European glory.

“We won almost every trophy; not all of them. It was quite remarkable,” he said of last season.

“We start from zero now — we start again — but we are ready to accept the challenge.”

Twelve months ago Guardiola warned of a need to guard against complacency after City’s record 100-point haul in 2017-18.

But this year he is taking a softer approach after being impressed with his players’ maturity under intense pressure from Liverpool.

“We will be nicer this season. These players convinced me with what they did last season. There are no doubts,” said Guardiola, who may leave Ederson, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus on the bench after their returns from international duty.

“At the end of last season I didn’t know how well we'd handle our success and I think it was incredible what they did last after 100 points. The target is to keep improving.”

For Liverpool, the glamor friendly represents a chance to fine-tune their preparations after an uneven pre-season.

Three defeats and some lethargic displays sparked fears that Liverpool were suffering a Champions League hangover.

Sadio Mane is still resting after the Africa Cup of Nations, but with Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah back in the fold after international commitments, Klopp expects a more cohesive display at Wembley.

“When you are tired, you are tired, and it's quite difficult to then play your best football. Now it’s getting better. The quality of the boys who came back, of course it helps,” said Klopp, whose club last won the Community Shield in 2006.

“Because the training was on such a high intensity level in the games sometimes we were really done.

“Unfortunately, we play in public so everybody could see that. But the Lyon game helped. We were not in doubt about that but it’s nice to get the proof as well.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Manchester city Liverpool Manchester City v Liverpool

