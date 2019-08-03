You are here

Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Mowkley, deputy minister at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Mowkley
Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Mowkley, deputy minister at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Mowkley has been deputy minister for water services at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture since December 2016. He has been CEO of the National Water Co. (NWC) since March 2017. 

He has 21 years’ experience in business administration, operations, investment and project management.

Al-Mowkley spent 12 years at Obeikan Investment Group, from 2005 to 2016, becoming vice president and then CEO in 2015.

Before joining Obeikan, he was an operations manager at Kemya, a joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC, located in the Eastern Province. 

Al-Mowkley holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, and an executive certificate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

The NWC recently announced its readiness to receive pilgrims for this year’s Hajj season, during which it is expected to pump and distribute about 41 million cubic meters of water.

Al-Mowkley said that the preparations for Hajj season have started much earlier including the technical works, organizational and operational plans, in addition to coordination with the relevant authorities.

Earlier, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurated several water projects in Makkah and the holy sites to serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

The projects will pump additional quantities for seasonal consumption by about 400 thousand cubic meters, which benefit the pilgrims in Makkah and holy sites during Hajj rituals.

