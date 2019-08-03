You are here

Iranian pilgrim’s sight saved by Saudi doctors in Makkah

A surgical team at King Abdullah Medical City has restored the eyesight of a 58-year-old Iranian pilgrim. (Photo/Asharq Al-Awsat)
Arab News
  • King Abdullah Medical City’s neurosciences center carries out numerous rare operations with a high success rate
Arab News
JEDDAH: A surgical team at Makkah’s King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) has successfully removed a tumor from a 58-year-old Iranian pilgrim.

The tumor was discovered in the pilgrim’s pituitary gland. It was severely affecting his sight and required urgent surgery. It was performed by surgical teams from the neurology department and the otorhinolaryngology department, the Ministry of Health reported. 

The patient was received at King Faisal Hospital, where he underwent a series of medical tests to identify the type of tumor he had and to measure his hormone levels.

The results confirmed the presence of visual impairment in both eyes, a damaged third cerebral nerve and a damaged sixth cerebral nerve in both eyes.

“During the surgery, the tumor was completely removed without complications” the ministry said. “The patient recovered and his eyesight improved with partial improvement in the nerves’ condition. He will be transferred from the intensive care unit to a room after his condition becomes stable.”

The pilgrim, Mehdi Mueen, spoke to Al-Ekhbariya News after the successful operation. 

“I had a headache and could not open my left eye,” he said. “Thank God I feel better now.”

Only three days have passed since Mueen’s condition was identified as critical by doctors and he was operated on. 

Dr. Sultan Al-Seiari, neurosurgery consultant at King Abdullah Medical City, carried out the surgery with a team of specialists.

He said that the pituitary tumor was a bleeding type of growth that had affected the man’s sight and caused visual impairment. 

“The case was accepted expeditiously, and within two to three hours the patient was in intensive neurological care,” he told Al-Ekhbariya News. 

“The surgery was performed immediately, and the tumor was removed almost completely.” 

A doctor with the Iranian Hajj campaign, Dr. Kamal Nazer, said that the patient’s family was worried and had discussed with the doctors if the surgery could be postponed until Mueen was back in Iran. “We reassured his family and wife, and they accepted making the operation in Makkah, thankfully,” he said. 

The Saudi government has provided many services to pilgrims to facilitate their pilgrimage. 

It has equipped the hospitals of Makkah and the holy sites with highly qualified medical and technical personnel.

The Ministry of Health is providing all medical services and improving existing ones in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.

KAMC’s neurosciences center carries out numerous qualitative and specialized rare operations, similar to those performed around the world, with a high success rate. 

It is capable of dealing with the most complex and difficult cases during the Hajj season.

Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Mowkley has been deputy minister for water services at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture since December 2016. He has been CEO of the National Water Co. (NWC) since March 2017. 

He has 21 years’ experience in business administration, operations, investment and project management.

Al-Mowkley spent 12 years at Obeikan Investment Group, from 2005 to 2016, becoming vice president and then CEO in 2015.

Before joining Obeikan, he was an operations manager at Kemya, a joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC, located in the Eastern Province. 

Al-Mowkley holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, and an executive certificate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

The NWC recently announced its readiness to receive pilgrims for this year’s Hajj season, during which it is expected to pump and distribute about 41 million cubic meters of water.

Al-Mowkley said that the preparations for Hajj season have started much earlier including the technical works, organizational and operational plans, in addition to coordination with the relevant authorities.

Earlier, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurated several water projects in Makkah and the holy sites to serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

The projects will pump additional quantities for seasonal consumption by about 400 thousand cubic meters, which benefit the pilgrims in Makkah and holy sites during Hajj rituals.

