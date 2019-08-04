You are here

What We Are Reading Today: One Nation Undecided

Author: Peter H. Schuck

Let’s be honest, we have all expressed opinions about difficult hot-button issues without always thinking them through. With so much media spin, political polarization, and mistrust of institutions, it is hard to know how to think about these tough challenges, much less what to do about them. One Nation Undecided takes on some of today’s thorniest issues and walks you through each one step-by-step, explaining what makes it so difficult to grapple with and enabling you to think smartly about it, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. In this unique what-to-do book, Peter Schuck tackles poverty, immigration, affirmative action and campaign finance. For each issue, he provides essential context; defines key concepts and values; presents the relevant empirical evidence; describes and assesses the programs that now seek to address it; and considers many plausible solutions. Schuck looks at all sides with scrupulous fairness while analyzing them rigorously and factually. Each chapter is self-contained so that readers may pick and choose among the issues that interest and concern them most.

What We Are Reading Today: Creating a Constitution

Author: Federica Carugati

We live in an era of constitution-making. More than half of the world’s constitutions have been drafted in the past half-century.
Yet, one question still eludes theorists and practitioners alike: How do stable, growth-enhancing constitutional structures emerge and endure?
In Creating a Constitution, Federica Carugati argues that ancient Athens offers a unique laboratory for exploring this question, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Because the city-state was reasonably well-documented, smaller than most modern nations, and simpler in its institutional makeup, the case of Athens reveals key factors of successful constitution-making that are hard to flesh out in more complex settings.
Carugati demonstrates that the institutional changes Athens undertook in the late fifth century BCE, after a period of war and internal strife, amounted to a de facto constitution.
The constitution restored stability and allowed democracy to flourish anew.

