Okaz Avenue draws Taif Season's visitors with legacy of the past

Taif Season consists of more than 70 events in areas including Souq Okaz, Sadat Al-Beed and Ward Village. (SPA)
Taif Season consists of more than 70 events in areas including Souq Okaz, Sadat Al-Beed and Ward Village. (SPA)
SPA
  Taif Season consists of more than 70 events in areas including Souq Okaz, near the camel festival, Sadat Al-Beed, and Ward Village
SPA
TAIF: Okaz Avenue attracted visitors at Souq Okaz, which was launched last Thursday as part of Taif Season’s “Masyaf Al-Arab.”
It represents an aspect of daily life for ancient Arabs through creative live shows including more than 2,000 actors and professionals who receive guests in modern Arabic and traditional clothes, and perform stories and improvizations based on a dialogue between actors and visitors.
Okaz Avenue showcases the historic status of Taif by bringing back the past and representing it in a cultural and recreational way using artistic creativity and ingenuity. Time travelers watch the most famous Arab poets, such as Nabigha Dhubyani, Imru’ Al-Qais, Amr Ibn Kulthum, Tarafa ibn Al-’Abd and Antara Ibn Shaddad, as well as duels with swords and spears and the departure of horse and camel convoys, reception of delegations and showcasing of ancient auctions and business deals.  
Souq Okaz was famous for hundreds of years — predating Islam — it may go back more than 1,500 years. Arabs used to flock to it annually; tribes and poets gathered, deals were done, war reconciliation sessions and truces were declared, and the most important items from abroad exhibited, transported by convoys from Damascus and Yemen. That scene vanished over the years but was revitalized 13 years ago in Souq Okaz and is presented in a new form this year with the launch of its first edition during Taif Season.
Taif Season consists of more than 70 events in areas including Souq Okaz, near the camel festival, Sadat Al-Beed, and Ward Village. Events throughout August cover trade markets and tourist and historical monuments to enhance Taif’s historic and tourist status as a summer destination for Arabs and to promote the Kingdom as an international destination.

Topics: TAIF SEASON saudi tourism

It was me! The Saudi woman in the frame for a photo that went viral

Updated 04 August 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

  Munira Abdullah fields comments on social media from other Saudi women who say she has summed up exactly how they feel
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
When Munira Abdullah went to bed on Thursday night she was just another one of many Saudi women newly empowered and independent because of a raft of amendments to the Kingdom’s laws.

By the time she woke up on Friday morning she was an internet sensation — thanks to a photo snapped on the spur of the moment in a Riyadh cinema foyer.

The picture shows Munira hugging a giant portrait of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and perfectly captured the emotions of many Saudi women in the wake of the new legal amendments.

“What drove me to have this picture taken is my admiration and deep gratitude toward the crown prince,” Munira, 30, an education technology resources specialist from Taif, told Arab News.

“There was no planning,” she said. “I went to watch a movie at the cinema in Al-Qasr Mall for the first time in my life, and I was very happy and grateful.

“On my way out, I saw the portrait and rushed to hug it, and my sister took the picture and documented these beautiful emotions.”

The photo not only took Twitter by storm, it also made the front page of Arab News on Saturday. Now Munira is fielding a barrage of comments on social media from other women who say she has summed up exactly how they feel.

 

Saudi women hail axing travel restrictions, welcome steps toward equality

Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling: Royal Decree 

 

“They all say, ‘Thank you for conveying our emotions about the crown prince’,” she said.

“I feel gratitude and joy for their joy too and I continue to reply to them to this day.”

The legal changes, announced by royal decree, strengthen women’s rights in the areas of labor, travel, social insurance and civil status, and reduce the role of male guardians.

 

Topics: Saudi women empowerment Saudi women emancipation

