You are here

  • Home
  • Murder of Mexican journalist marks third killing in one week, amid spiraling violence
﻿

Murder of Mexican journalist marks third killing in one week, amid spiraling violence

Family members carry the coffin containing the remains of Mexican journalist Jorge Celestino Ruiz Vazquez, in Actopan, Veracruz, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
0

Murder of Mexican journalist marks third killing in one week, amid spiraling violence

  • Murders in Mexico jumped in the first half of the year to the highest on record, according to official data
Updated 12 sec ago
0

MEXICO CITY: Mexican officials said on Saturday they would investigate the murder of a journalist in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz who was the third reporter to be killed in a week in Mexico as the country grapples with a record murder rate.
Jorge Ruiz Vazquez, a reporter at the Grafico de Xalapa newspaper in Veracruz’s capital, died in spite of procedures in place to protect him, the state prosecutor’s office said.
“The prosecutor will investigate why protection measures granted to the victim and his family, which were active, were not enforced,” the entity said in a statement.
Ruiz’s death brings the murder toll of Mexican journalists this year to at least eight compared with nine last year, according to free-speech advocacy group Article 19.
A reporter in Guerrero state who also served as a municipal official was shot and killed on Friday, while earlier last week, a reporter who covered the police in the same state was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle with signs he had been shot and tortured.
Murders in Mexico jumped in the first half of the year to the highest on record, according to official data. The spiraling violence underscores the challenges President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has faced since taking office in December with a vow to reduce violence in the country ravaged by notorious drug cartels.
Ruiz had reported death threats in October and November of 2018, said Ana Laura Perez, president of Veracruz’s commission to protect journalists (CEAPP), in an interview with Veracruz news outlet XEU Noticias.
She added that Ruiz had been shot and killed at his home in a municipality near Xalapa.
Veracruz’s governor, Cuitlahuac Garcia, said on Friday evening that efforts had already begun to find the people responsible for Ruiz’s death.
“We condemn the cowardly murder of a reporter from a local outlet, Jorge Ruiz,” he said on Twitter. “His killing will not go unpunished.” 

Topics: Mexico

Related

0
Media
CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts
0
Media
Facebook begins adding its name to some screens on Instagram

CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts

Facebook has made at least 14 public announcements about takedowns of “inauthentic behavior” stemming from 17 different countries this year. (File/Reuters)
Updated 03 August 2019
Arab News
0

CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts

  • This comes after foreign reports stated that people associated with the nation’s government ran a network of accounts and false pages to promote advertising materials
  • Facebook said it had suspended more than 350 accounts and pages with about 1.4 million followers, the latest takedown in an ongoing effort to combat “coordinated inauthentic behavior” on its platform
Updated 03 August 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Center for International Communication denied ties between Saudi Arabia’s government and people connected with running fake Facebook accounts on Saturday.

“The government of Saudi Arabia has no knowledge of the mentioned accounts and does not know on what basis they were linked to it,” the Center for International Communication said in a statement published by Reuters.

This comes after foreign reports stated that people associated with the nation’s government ran a network of accounts and false pages to promote advertising materials.

Facebook said it had suspended more than 350 accounts and pages with about 1.4 million followers, the latest takedown in an ongoing effort to combat “coordinated inauthentic behavior” on its platform.

“The government of Saudi Arabia has no knowledge of the mentioned accounts and does not know on what basis they were linked to it,” the Center for International Communication, the government’s media office, said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Online battleground
Social media companies are under mounting pressure to help stop illicit political influence online.
US intelligence officials have said that Russia used Facebook and other platforms to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election and are concerned it will do so again in 2020. Moscow denies such allegations.

Facebook has made at least 14 public announcements about takedowns of “inauthentic behavior” stemming from 17 different countries this year. The most recent announcement before Thursday included accounts run by people in Thailand, Russia, Ukraine and Honduras.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Facebook saudi crown prince

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women hail axing travel restrictions, welcome steps toward equality

Latest updates

Gunman kills 20 at Texas Walmart store in latest US mass shooting
0
Murder of Mexican journalist marks third killing in one week, amid spiraling violence
0
Italian police arrest 6 in nightclub stampede that killed 6
0
It was me! The Saudi woman in the frame for a photo that went viral
0
Saudi Civil Defense steps up safety plan for Hajj
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.