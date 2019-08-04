You are here

  • Home
  • US ‘very confident’ it can build maritime initiative in Gulf
﻿

US ‘very confident’ it can build maritime initiative in Gulf

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Australia when he made the statement. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

US ‘very confident’ it can build maritime initiative in Gulf

  • Pompeo and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper were speaking alongside their Australian counterparts in Sydney
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

SYDNEY: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that he was “very confident” the United States would be able to build a maritime coalition in the Gulf, despite a lukewarm response from European and Asian allies.
Pompeo and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper were speaking alongside their Australian counterparts in Sydney.

Topics: Gulf US Mike Pompeo

Related

0
Middle-East
Pompeo says he’d go to Iran if needed as he asks US allies to join maritime force
0
World
US sanctions Chinese oil trader for violating Iran restrictions: Pompeo

Sudan factions will sign constitutional declaration on August 17

Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sudan factions will sign constitutional declaration on August 17

  • The parties are expected to initial the declaration, which was agreed on Saturday, later on Sunday
  • A new prime minister will be named on Aug. 20 and a cabinet on Aug. 28
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on Aug. 17, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.
The parties are expected to initial the declaration, which was agreed on Saturday, later on Sunday.
According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on Aug. 18.
A new prime minister will be named on Aug. 20 and a cabinet on Aug. 28.

Topics: Sudan

Related

0
Middle-East
UAE diplomat says Sudan turning page on Muslim Brotherhood rule
Update 0
Middle-East
Sudanese activists, army finalize power-sharing deal

Latest updates

Sudan factions will sign constitutional declaration on August 17
0
Iran seizes ‘foreign tanker’ smuggling fuel
0
Kashmir tensions intensify amid India, Pakistan skirmishes
0
Several killed and injured in Ohio shooting, suspect dead
0
Iran general says chances of Gulf conflict decreasing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.