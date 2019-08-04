US ‘very confident’ it can build maritime initiative in Gulf

SYDNEY: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that he was “very confident” the United States would be able to build a maritime coalition in the Gulf, despite a lukewarm response from European and Asian allies.
Pompeo and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper were speaking alongside their Australian counterparts in Sydney.
