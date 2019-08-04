You are here

31 dead, 62 rescued after boats capsize in Philippines

Several people died and 31 others were rescued when three ferry boats separately capsized in bad weather Saturday between two central Philippine island provinces, the coast guard said. (AP)
AP
31 dead, 62 rescued after boats capsize in Philippines

  • The dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over in sudden gusts of wind and powerful waves Saturday off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces
  • Fifty-five other passengers and crew were rescued
AP
MANILA: Rescuers recovered more bodies in rough seas where three ferry boats capsized after being buffeted by fierce winds and waves off two central Philippine provinces, bringing the death toll to 31 with three missing, the coast guard said Sunday.
Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said the dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over in sudden wind gusts and powerful waves Saturday off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. Sixty-two other passengers and crew were rescued.
A third ferry, which was not carrying any passengers, also capsized in the Iloilo Strait but its five crewmen survived, Balilo said.
Survivors recounted how the sky suddenly turned dark midway through their trip, followed by strong winds and rain that battered their ferries.
Authorities wondered why a third ferry was allowed to sail about three hours after two other ferries overturned almost at the same time at noon in bad weather.
Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains, thunderstorms and rain-triggered landslides amid a tropical depression more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the country’s eastern coast.
Classes and work were suspended in metropolitan Manila on Friday and Saturday amid heavy rains and flooding, which caused intense traffic jams in low-lying areas of the capital.
About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year, making the archipelago that lies on the Pacific typhoon and earthquake belt one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Topics: Philippines

Kashmir tensions intensify amid India, Pakistan skirmishes

Residents go on shopping at a market held on Sundays in Srinagar on August 4, 2019. The Indian military on August 4 claimed to have killed several Pakistani attackers trying to cross the de facto border in Kashmir, as tensions ratcheted up in the disputed region and sent thousands of tourists fleeing. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 August 2019
AP
Kashmir tensions intensify amid India, Pakistan skirmishes

  • Pakistani police say Indian firing along the Line of Control on Sunday wounded a woman as the ongoing skirmishes have spread fear in the border villages
  • The frontier residents on the Pakistani side are either moving out to safer places or have begun construction of new bunkers with some strengthening existing shelters near their homes
Updated 04 August 2019
AP
SRINAGAR, India: Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir as India deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region.

Pakistani police say Indian firing along the Line of Control on Sunday wounded a woman as the ongoing skirmishes have spread fear in the border villages. The frontier residents on the Pakistani side are either moving out to safer places or have begun construction of new bunkers with some strengthening existing shelters near their homes.

The nuclear-armed rivals routinely blame the other for initiating border skirmishes but the latest ones come amid India’s evacuation order of tourists and Hindu pilgrims and troop buildup in its part of Kashmir.

Topics: Kashmir tensions India Pakistan

