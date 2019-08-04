UAE diplomat says Sudan turning page on Muslim Brotherhood rule

You are here

“Sudan is turning the page of the rule of Al-Bashir and the Muslim Brotherhood into a new era,” Anwar Gargash said.
Reuters
  • “The path to a state of institutions, stability and prosperity will not be filled with roses, but our confidence is in the brotherly Sudan and its people,” he said
Reuters
DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday Sudan was turning over the page of being ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood.
“Sudan is turning the page of the rule of Al-Bashir and the Muslim Brotherhood into a new era in its political history by turning to civil rule,” Gargash said on Twitter. “The path to a state of institutions, stability and prosperity will not be filled with roses, but our confidence is in the brotherly Sudan and its people.”

Yemeni army gains control of new areas in Saada

Yemeni soldiers ride in a pickup truck lined-up during a graduation ceremony for a new batch of cadets in the northwestern city of Saada on March 2, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
Yemeni army gains control of new areas in Saada

  • The Yemeni forces liberated the areas after clashes that killed and wounded dozens of Iran-backed Houthis
  • The coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia, intervened in 2015 to help restore the government
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The Yemeni army regained control of the Al-Safra district in northern Saada on Saturday, Yemen’s state news agency, Saba, reported.

A military source said the Yemeni forces, with the support of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, liberated the areas after clashes that killed and wounded dozens of Iran-backed Houthis.

The war in Yemen was triggered when the Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2014. The coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia, intervened in 2015 to help restore the government.

