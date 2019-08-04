You are here

  • Home
  • Iran general says chances of Gulf conflict decreasing
﻿

Iran general says chances of Gulf conflict decreasing

Iranian soldiers march during a military parade as they mark the country's annual army day in Tehran, on April 18, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

Iran general says chances of Gulf conflict decreasing

  • Tensions between arch-enemies Iran and the United States have soared this year after Washington stepped up its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran
  • At the height of the crisis, US President Donald Trump called off air strikes against Iran at the last minute in June after the Islamic republic's forces shot down a US drone
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

TEHRAN: An Iranian general said on Sunday the chances of a conflict breaking out in the Gulf region have decreased, after a spate of hostile acts in the key waterway.

"At first glance, it may seem that the situation in the Persian Gulf is heading towards a military conflict but when studying the situation more deeply, we see that chances for such a conflict become less probable," said Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan.

"All countries which have interests in the region are by no means willing to see a new crisis in the Middle East," he said, quoted by Mehr news agency.

"The military capabilities of our armed forces are to such an extent that the enemies don't dare go for a military option against us.

"The Persian Gulf is like a tinderbox and explosion of the first firecracker can lead to a huge disaster," the general said.

Tensions between arch-enemies Iran and the United States have soared this year after Washington stepped up its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Ships have been attacked, drones downed and oil tankers seized since May, after the United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed biting sanctions against the country.

At the height of the crisis, US President Donald Trump called off air strikes against Iran at the last minute in June after the Islamic republic's forces shot down a US drone.

UAE diplomat says Sudan turning page on Muslim Brotherhood rule

Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

UAE diplomat says Sudan turning page on Muslim Brotherhood rule

  • “The path to a state of institutions, stability and prosperity will not be filled with roses, but our confidence is in the brotherly Sudan and its people,” he said
Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday Sudan was turning over the page of being ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood.
“Sudan is turning the page of the rule of Al-Bashir and the Muslim Brotherhood into a new era in its political history by turning to civil rule,” Gargash said on Twitter. “The path to a state of institutions, stability and prosperity will not be filled with roses, but our confidence is in the brotherly Sudan and its people.”

Topics: Anwar Gargash Muslim Brotherhood UAE Sudan

Related

0
Middle-East
Grief and anger fill families of slain Sudanese schoolchildren
Update 0
Middle-East
Sudanese activists, army finalize power-sharing deal

Latest updates

Iran general says chances of Gulf conflict decreasing
0
UAE diplomat says Sudan turning page on Muslim Brotherhood rule
0
Yemeni army gains control of new areas in Saada
0
25 dead, 55 rescued after boats capsized in Philippines
0
US ‘very confident’ it can build maritime initiative in Gulf
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.