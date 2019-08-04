You are here

Kashmir tensions intensify amid India, Pakistan skirmishes

Residents go on shopping at a market held on Sundays in Srinagar on August 4, 2019. The Indian military on August 4 claimed to have killed several Pakistani attackers trying to cross the de facto border in Kashmir, as tensions ratcheted up in the disputed region and sent thousands of tourists fleeing. (File/AFP)
  • Pakistani police say Indian firing along the Line of Control on Sunday wounded a woman as the ongoing skirmishes have spread fear in the border villages
  • The frontier residents on the Pakistani side are either moving out to safer places or have begun construction of new bunkers with some strengthening existing shelters near their homes
SRINAGAR, India: Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir as India deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region.

Pakistani police say Indian firing along the Line of Control on Sunday wounded a woman as the ongoing skirmishes have spread fear in the border villages. The frontier residents on the Pakistani side are either moving out to safer places or have begun construction of new bunkers with some strengthening existing shelters near their homes.

The nuclear-armed rivals routinely blame the other for initiating border skirmishes but the latest ones come amid India’s evacuation order of tourists and Hindu pilgrims and troop buildup in its part of Kashmir.

Several killed and injured in Ohio shooting, suspect dead

  • 16 victims have been received at a hospital, but it couldn’t confirm their conditions
  • Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place
DAYTON, Ohio: Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the US in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.

Initial reports said nine people were killed in the shooting, and at least 16 others were taken to a local hospital.
Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District at 1:22 a.m., but that officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly.” 
Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn’t confirm their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but didn’t have details on how many.
The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that’s home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation.
The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

