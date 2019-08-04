You are here

'Miracle' needed for quick EU-Swiss treaty deal

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis addresses a news conference in Bern, Switzerland. (Reuters/File)
Updated 04 August 2019
Reuters
ZURICH: It would take a “miracle” for Switzerland and the EU to clinch a quick deal over a stalled partnership treaty that has disrupted cross-border share trading and strained bilateral ties, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said.

Cassis’s comments in an interview in the SonntagsBlick newspaper underscored pessimism over prospects for ending a political logjam over the pact, which Brussels has sought for a decade but the Swiss have failed to endorse after more than four years of negotiations.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has urged Bern to wrap up the accord before his term is due to end on Oct. 31. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen is set to replace him as commission head.

“An agreement with the current commission would be a miracle,” Cassis said in the newspaper interview published on Sunday.

“I don’t know where Ms. von der Leyen stands on the treaty. The EU’s position will probably stay the same, but the tone could change. And with a bit of serenity it will be easier to agree.”

Swiss President Ueli Maurer last week also played down prospects for quickly ending the standoff with Switzerland’s main trading partner.

Brussels blocked EU-based investors from trading on Swiss exchanges from July 1 as the row escalated over the treaty, under which non-EU member Switzerland would routinely adopt EU single market rules. The Swiss retaliated by banning EU venues from hosting Swiss stock trading.

Swiss share trading volumes soared last month to their highest in years as the ban forced market participants on to the domestic exchange.

In Bern, resistance to the treaty — Switzerland’s top foreign policy issue by far — encompasses the normally pro-Europe center left to the anti-EU far right, which both see the danger of the pact being an infringement of Swiss sovereignty.

Japan, US target broad bilateral deal by September

Japan has called for abolition of US tariffs on its industrial goods such as car parts. (Reutes)
Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
0

Japan, US target broad bilateral deal by September

TOKYO: Japan and the US have agreed to target a broad deal on bilateral trade by September, seeking to bridge differences of opinion over tariffs on beef and the automobile sector, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

As part of a drive to rectify what he claims are unfair global trade imbalances, US President Donald Trump has been urging Tokyo to accelerate trade talks that would open up Japan’s politically sensitive agriculture sector, as well as curbing Japan’s US-bound auto exports.
The agreement to target a deal by September was reached during a meeting between Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, the Nikkei said, citing unidentified negotiating sources.
The paper said both sides hope to have a broad trade deal in place by the time Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN general assembly scheduled for later in September in New York.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The agreement to target a deal was reached during a meeting between Japanese economy minister and US trade representative in Washington.

• Both sides hope to have a broad trade deal in place by the time Japanese prime minister meets US president on the sidelines of UN general assembly.

• Washington seeks early opening of Japan’s agriculture sector including reductions in 38.5 percent tariffs on US beef imports.

On Friday, Motegi told reporters after meeting Lighthizer that the two sides made “significant progress” in narrowing their differences on trade and agreed to hold another ministerial-level meeting later this month.
Washington seeks early opening of Japan’s agriculture sector including reductions in 38.5 percent tariffs on US beef imports, while Japan calls for abolition of US tariffs on Japan’s industrial goods such as car parts.
Trump and Abe could also look at producing some kind of trade accord later this month when they may meet on the sidelines of Group of Seven leaders’ summit, the Nikkei added.

