You are here

﻿

MBC Group launches Creative Communities Collaboration

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

MBC Group launches Creative Communities Collaboration

  • MBC Group is seeking creative partners to produce world-class content based on stories from the region
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

MBC Group has announced the launch of the Creative Communities Collaboration (CCC), a public-private association of global media and entertainment executives to strengthen ties and partnerships between the MENA region and the Hollywood entertainment industry.  

CCC members met at an exclusive event held in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, during which 17 Arab television writers and producers graduated from specialized workshops at the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts.

Since 2016, MBC Group has partnered with the private media school, a number of leading Hollywood executives and showrunners to organize high-level entertainment industry gatherings and professional exchange programs on the role of media in promoting tolerance through positive storytelling in the Arab world.

One outcome of this process has been the Middle East Media Initiative (MEMI), a State Department-funded professional training program produced by USC aimed at increasing the capacity and standards of the Arab world’s creative talents and original storytelling.

“We want to provide the opportunity for both US and MENA TV production entities to discover and work with one another’s talent and provide opportunities for younger generations that were not previously available.”

Ali Jaber, MBC Group TV director

The initiative stems from a shared understanding that television is a powerful tool that connects with audiences through compelling characters and meaningful storylines. Programmatic aspects include advanced professional training for writers, showrunners and TV executives.

Ali Jaber, MBC Group TV director, commented: “These cross-cultural initiatives are crucial to us, particularly in this current media climate. We want to provide the opportunity for both US and MENA TV production entities to discover and work with one another’s talent and provide opportunities for younger generations that were not previously available.”

Jaber added: “We believe in the power of positive storytelling and the effect it has on communities in the Arab world. Through the Creative Communities Collaboration, we aspire to provide new opportunities for inspirational stories to come to life via the medium of television.”

On her part, Elizabeth M. Daley, dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, stated: “Our joint initiatives focus on bringing cultures together. Our specialized workshops focus on finding the common ground in what unites us, sharing best practices, values and mutual understanding between both communities. We look forward to further working with MBC Group on the new Creative Communities Collaboration.”

MBC Group is seeking creative partners to produce world-class content based on stories from the region with international appeal and supporting future generations to build modern, globally-engaged societies.

Topics: MBC Group MBC MENA region

Related

0
Media
MBC boosts video on demand amid battle for Arabic content supremacy
0
Media
MBC group set ‘to collaborate with Hollywood’

Murder of Mexican journalist marks third killing in one week, amid spiraling violence

Family members carry the coffin containing the remains of Mexican journalist Jorge Celestino Ruiz Vazquez, in Actopan, Veracruz, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP)
Updated 04 August 2019
0

Murder of Mexican journalist marks third killing in one week, amid spiraling violence

  • Murders in Mexico jumped in the first half of the year to the highest on record, according to official data
Updated 04 August 2019
0

MEXICO CITY: Mexican officials said on Saturday they would investigate the murder of a journalist in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz who was the third reporter to be killed in a week in Mexico as the country grapples with a record murder rate.
Jorge Ruiz Vazquez, a reporter at the Grafico de Xalapa newspaper in Veracruz’s capital, died in spite of procedures in place to protect him, the state prosecutor’s office said.
“The prosecutor will investigate why protection measures granted to the victim and his family, which were active, were not enforced,” the entity said in a statement.
Ruiz’s death brings the murder toll of Mexican journalists this year to at least eight compared with nine last year, according to free-speech advocacy group Article 19.
A reporter in Guerrero state who also served as a municipal official was shot and killed on Friday, while earlier last week, a reporter who covered the police in the same state was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle with signs he had been shot and tortured.
Murders in Mexico jumped in the first half of the year to the highest on record, according to official data. The spiraling violence underscores the challenges President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has faced since taking office in December with a vow to reduce violence in the country ravaged by notorious drug cartels.
Ruiz had reported death threats in October and November of 2018, said Ana Laura Perez, president of Veracruz’s commission to protect journalists (CEAPP), in an interview with Veracruz news outlet XEU Noticias.
She added that Ruiz had been shot and killed at his home in a municipality near Xalapa.
Veracruz’s governor, Cuitlahuac Garcia, said on Friday evening that efforts had already begun to find the people responsible for Ruiz’s death.
“We condemn the cowardly murder of a reporter from a local outlet, Jorge Ruiz,” he said on Twitter. “His killing will not go unpunished.” 

Topics: Mexico

Related

0
Media
CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts
0
Media
Facebook begins adding its name to some screens on Instagram

Latest updates

Health Ministry to use 'robot' to diagnose patients during Hajj
0
What We Are Reading Today: Four Friends by William D. Cohan
0
Daesh ‘is losing public support in Mindanao’
0
Smith ton helps Australia dominate England in Ashes opener
0
City draw first blood against Liverpool with Community Shield win
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.