MBC Group launches Creative Communities Collaboration

MBC Group has announced the launch of the Creative Communities Collaboration (CCC), a public-private association of global media and entertainment executives to strengthen ties and partnerships between the MENA region and the Hollywood entertainment industry.

CCC members met at an exclusive event held in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, during which 17 Arab television writers and producers graduated from specialized workshops at the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts.

Since 2016, MBC Group has partnered with the private media school, a number of leading Hollywood executives and showrunners to organize high-level entertainment industry gatherings and professional exchange programs on the role of media in promoting tolerance through positive storytelling in the Arab world.

One outcome of this process has been the Middle East Media Initiative (MEMI), a State Department-funded professional training program produced by USC aimed at increasing the capacity and standards of the Arab world’s creative talents and original storytelling.

“We want to provide the opportunity for both US and MENA TV production entities to discover and work with one another’s talent and provide opportunities for younger generations that were not previously available.” Ali Jaber, MBC Group TV director

The initiative stems from a shared understanding that television is a powerful tool that connects with audiences through compelling characters and meaningful storylines. Programmatic aspects include advanced professional training for writers, showrunners and TV executives.

Ali Jaber, MBC Group TV director, commented: “These cross-cultural initiatives are crucial to us, particularly in this current media climate. We want to provide the opportunity for both US and MENA TV production entities to discover and work with one another’s talent and provide opportunities for younger generations that were not previously available.”

Jaber added: “We believe in the power of positive storytelling and the effect it has on communities in the Arab world. Through the Creative Communities Collaboration, we aspire to provide new opportunities for inspirational stories to come to life via the medium of television.”

On her part, Elizabeth M. Daley, dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, stated: “Our joint initiatives focus on bringing cultures together. Our specialized workshops focus on finding the common ground in what unites us, sharing best practices, values and mutual understanding between both communities. We look forward to further working with MBC Group on the new Creative Communities Collaboration.”

MBC Group is seeking creative partners to produce world-class content based on stories from the region with international appeal and supporting future generations to build modern, globally-engaged societies.