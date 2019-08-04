You are here

  • Home
  • ENGIE inks deal to supply solar power to NADEC
﻿

ENGIE inks deal to supply solar power to NADEC

Turks Al-Sheri, CEO of ENGIE in the Kingdom.
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

ENGIE inks deal to supply solar power to NADEC

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

Natural gas distribution company ENGIE has provided the National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) with a dedicated solar power plant.

NADEC launched the project to provide electricity from a dedicated 30 MWp solar PV facility in NADEC City, Haradh, with the primary objective of supporting its energy transition process. 

The implementation of this project is expected to reduce NADEC’s fuel consumption by about 124,000 barrels of heavy and light fuel oil per year, currently consumed in captive diesel generators.

Turks Al-Sheri, CEO of ENGIE in the Kingdom, said: “We are very proud to partner with NADEC on this unprecedented step in showcasing the reality of achieving economically driven solar prices, reducing liquid burning, attracting foreign direct investments, and creating local jobs for the nation.” 

He added: “Thanks to a combination of our strong regional experience and our worldwide expertise in designing, constructing and operating solar PV power plants, we have been successful in developing an extremely competitive proposal that will meet the needs of major Saudi industrial companies such as NADEC, who are committed to balancing the domestic power mix, while ensuring that emerging Saudi talent is working at the forefront of renewables.”

Lulu, Indian Overseas Forum boost cancer awareness in EP

Updated 03 August 2019
Arab News
0

Lulu, Indian Overseas Forum boost cancer awareness in EP

Updated 03 August 2019
Arab News
0

As a part of its social responsibility toward the community, Lulu Group is conducting a medical camp in association with the Indian Overseas Forum to raise awareness about cancer and its timely diagnosis.

The awareness section will be supervised by Dr. Abdul Majeed, maxilla facial consultant and president of the doctors’ association at King Fahd Military Hospital.

The 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. camp will be conducted on the following dates and outlets.

Aug. 1 at Alkhobar

Aug. 2 at Jubail

Aug. 8 at Dammam

Aug. 9 at Al-Ahsa

Following this camp in the Eastern Province, it will be extended to the Lulu Group in the Riyadh region, said its representatives.

It is supported by the Malayali Doctors’ Association.

A prominent role has been played in the medical camp by Sasidharan, IOF national general-secretary; Mansoor, IOF president; Gopal Shetty, IOF executive member; Salam Suliman, Lulu regional manager, Eastern Province; Hashim, Lulu commercial manager, Eastern Province. 

They all were present at the media conference where they stressed the need to boost cancer awareness and use the opportunity for a free checkup.

LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries, which include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world. It is one of the favorite shopping destinations of both locals and expatriates in the Kingdom.

Latest updates

Attack on Texas shoppers to be handled as domestic terrorism
0
MBC Group launches Creative Communities Collaboration
0
Health Ministry to use 'robot' to diagnose patients during Hajj
0
What We Are Reading Today: Four Friends by William D. Cohan
0
Daesh ‘is losing public support in Mindanao’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.