ENGIE inks deal to supply solar power to NADEC

Natural gas distribution company ENGIE has provided the National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) with a dedicated solar power plant.

NADEC launched the project to provide electricity from a dedicated 30 MWp solar PV facility in NADEC City, Haradh, with the primary objective of supporting its energy transition process.

The implementation of this project is expected to reduce NADEC’s fuel consumption by about 124,000 barrels of heavy and light fuel oil per year, currently consumed in captive diesel generators.

Turks Al-Sheri, CEO of ENGIE in the Kingdom, said: “We are very proud to partner with NADEC on this unprecedented step in showcasing the reality of achieving economically driven solar prices, reducing liquid burning, attracting foreign direct investments, and creating local jobs for the nation.”

He added: “Thanks to a combination of our strong regional experience and our worldwide expertise in designing, constructing and operating solar PV power plants, we have been successful in developing an extremely competitive proposal that will meet the needs of major Saudi industrial companies such as NADEC, who are committed to balancing the domestic power mix, while ensuring that emerging Saudi talent is working at the forefront of renewables.”