Saudi Arabian Airlines welcomes Hajj pilgrims

﻿

Saudia operates a modern and young aircraft fleet, with an average age of 4.6 years.
Saudi Arabian Airlines, also known as Saudia, is currently in the mid of the Hajj season, whereby an increase of nearly 10 percent of guests is projected over last year’s figures.

The Hajj guest traffic is being carried on both regular scheduled commercial flights, as well as dedicated charter flights. There are 15 leased wide-body aircraft that are dedicated specifically for religious pilgrimage.

Saudia serves many markets with dedicated Hajj services, including: Egypt, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Jordan, Algeria, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Thailand, France, as well as other markets in Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East. 

Guests from all over the world traveling with Saudia are welcomed onboard with the airline’s signature hospitality as they prepare for their memorable journey during the season. 

In 2018, Saudia transported more than 34 million passengers. The airline operates modern, state-of-the-art narrow and wide-body Airbus and Boeing aircraft. 

Natural gas distribution company ENGIE has provided the National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) with a dedicated solar power plant.

NADEC launched the project to provide electricity from a dedicated 30 MWp solar PV facility in NADEC City, Haradh, with the primary objective of supporting its energy transition process. 

The implementation of this project is expected to reduce NADEC’s fuel consumption by about 124,000 barrels of heavy and light fuel oil per year, currently consumed in captive diesel generators.

Turks Al-Sheri, CEO of ENGIE in the Kingdom, said: “We are very proud to partner with NADEC on this unprecedented step in showcasing the reality of achieving economically driven solar prices, reducing liquid burning, attracting foreign direct investments, and creating local jobs for the nation.” 

He added: “Thanks to a combination of our strong regional experience and our worldwide expertise in designing, constructing and operating solar PV power plants, we have been successful in developing an extremely competitive proposal that will meet the needs of major Saudi industrial companies such as NADEC, who are committed to balancing the domestic power mix, while ensuring that emerging Saudi talent is working at the forefront of renewables.”

