Saudi Arabian Airlines welcomes Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabian Airlines, also known as Saudia, is currently in the mid of the Hajj season, whereby an increase of nearly 10 percent of guests is projected over last year’s figures.

The Hajj guest traffic is being carried on both regular scheduled commercial flights, as well as dedicated charter flights. There are 15 leased wide-body aircraft that are dedicated specifically for religious pilgrimage.

Saudia serves many markets with dedicated Hajj services, including: Egypt, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Jordan, Algeria, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Thailand, France, as well as other markets in Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East.

Guests from all over the world traveling with Saudia are welcomed onboard with the airline’s signature hospitality as they prepare for their memorable journey during the season.

In 2018, Saudia transported more than 34 million passengers. The airline operates modern, state-of-the-art narrow and wide-body Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

Saudia operates a modern and young aircraft fleet, with an average age of 4.6 years.