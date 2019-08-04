Al-Sawaha reviews STC readiness for Hajj

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, Saudi minister of telecommunications and IT, oversaw the readiness of the STC services and network, especially those related to 5G technology, recently launched for the first time in the region.

This also meant overseeing preparations at Mina and monitoring violations, communicating directly with the monitoring center.

STC has launched the 5G network and made it available primarily in three services: Wi-Fi, holograms, and drones.

Pilgrims can connect to the high-speed network via Wi-Fi at a number of locations at the holy sites.

Al-Sawaha oversaw the use of 5G with drones, plus its use in live, high-definition broadcasts to display interactive, translated, live instructions for pilgrims related to rituals and safety methods.

The tour included STC’s fifth-generation Wi-Fi sites, a number of pilgrimage camps at the holy sites, and a number of important sites that serve pilgrims and government sectors involved in Hajj.

Al-Sawaha, accompanied by Haytham Al-Ohali, deputy minister of telecommunications and IT; Abdulaziz Salem Al-Ruwais, governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission; and Ulaiyan Mohammed Alwetaid, representing the STC; was briefed on the STC’s efforts to provide the best telecommunications services to pilgrims, ensuring their continuity and reliability.

STC CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser said the work was being done round the clock to serve pilgrims, adapt telecommunications technologies, such as 5G, augmented reality, and emergency communication to facilitate the pilgrimage.

He said the Hajj efforts of the STC were in line with the goals and objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which saw the company harness all its human and technical potential to serve the pilgrims.

STC officially launched commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia in June, becoming the Kingdom’s first telecom operator to provide this service across a number of cities in the country.

In May 2018, STC Group, in the presence of Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif launched its first live 5G network — a first in the MENA region — after completing the testing and trial phase.

According to CEO Al-Nasser, the launch of 5G services confirms the telecom operator’s leading position as a pioneer in the field of digital transformation and is a testament to the remarkable development of the ICT sector in the Kingdom.