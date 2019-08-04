You are here

﻿

Al-Sawaha reviews STC readiness for Hajj

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, Saudi minister of telecommunications and IT, visited a number of pilgrimage camps at the holy sites.
Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, Saudi minister of telecommunications and IT, oversaw the readiness of the STC services and network, especially those related to 5G technology, recently launched for the first time in the region. 

This also meant overseeing preparations at Mina and monitoring violations, communicating directly with the monitoring center.

STC has launched the 5G network and made it available primarily in three services: Wi-Fi, holograms, and drones. 

Pilgrims can connect to the high-speed network via Wi-Fi at a number of locations at the holy sites. 

Al-Sawaha oversaw the use of 5G with drones, plus its use in live, high-definition broadcasts to display interactive, translated, live instructions for pilgrims related to rituals and safety methods. 

The tour included STC’s fifth-generation Wi-Fi sites, a number of pilgrimage camps at the holy sites, and a number of important sites that serve pilgrims and government sectors involved in Hajj. 

Al-Sawaha, accompanied by Haytham Al-Ohali, deputy minister of telecommunications and IT; Abdulaziz Salem Al-Ruwais, governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission; and Ulaiyan Mohammed Alwetaid, representing the STC; was briefed on the STC’s efforts to provide the best telecommunications services to pilgrims, ensuring their continuity and reliability.

STC CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser said the work was being done round the clock to serve pilgrims, adapt telecommunications technologies, such as 5G, augmented reality, and emergency communication to facilitate the pilgrimage.

He said the Hajj efforts of the STC were in line with the goals and objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which saw the company harness all its human and technical potential to serve the pilgrims.

STC officially launched commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia in June, becoming the Kingdom’s first telecom operator to provide this service across a number of cities in the country.

In May 2018, STC Group, in the presence of Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif launched its first live 5G network — a first in the MENA region — after completing the testing and trial phase.

According to CEO Al-Nasser, the launch of 5G services confirms the telecom operator’s leading position as a pioneer in the field of digital transformation and is a testament to the remarkable development of the ICT sector in the Kingdom.

Uptick in GCC private mergers, acquisitions reported in H1

Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

Uptick in GCC private mergers, acquisitions reported in H1

Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

Lumina Capital Advisers Limited, a corporate finance advisory firm specializing in private company M&A throughout the GCC, has released its Q2 2019 Lumina Private Company Index (LPCI), the first private company M&A index covering the GCC. The quarterly report tracks private company average deal valuations across a broad range of sectors across the region.

In addition, Lumina’s latest “State of M&A” survey that analyzed mid-market M&A data from private companies, investment firms and advisers in the region indicates most active sectors as industrials, health care, and consumer with intra-GCC deals accounting for 63 percent of M&A activity and 90 percent of those deals involving either the UAE or Saudi Arabia.

George Traub, managing partner at Lumina, said: “Lumina’s report provides much needed, real-time insights into the often opaque world of private company M&A in the GCC region. The vast majority of private company M&A in the region are sub $100 million, and it is this segment that is least covered by analysts in the market. The LPCI aims to provide this transparency and a barometer of deal activity using Lumina’s proprietary transaction experience in this niche segment.”

“According to respondents to our ‘State of M&A’ survey, the main reasons driving private company M&A are succession planning (46 percent), access to capital (34 percent) and diversification of markets (38 percent). Saudi Arabia is expected to lead the volume of transactions during the remainder of the 2019, based on elevated levels of deals preparations we are seeing from clients, fueled by government-led infrastructure and social reforms,” he added.

Lumina’s report also indicates subdued private equity activity with little to no capital raising activity at fund level in the post Abraaj era. However, secondaries transactions continue to pique international private equity interest, both at a fund and portfolio level, which are expected to drive most of the private equity action in the region.

