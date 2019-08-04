You are here

Marquez tops Czech MotoGP to pad lead

Repsol Honda Team’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez after winning the Czech Moto GP. (Reuters)
AFP
  • Spain’s defending champion beat Ducati’s Italian Andrea Dovizioso by 2.4 seconds
BRNO: Honda’s Marc Marquez claimed his 50th career race win with victory at the Czech MotoGP on Sunday after the race had originally been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain.

Spain’s defending champion beat Ducati’s Italian Andrea Dovizioso by 2.4 seconds to extend his advantage at the top of the riders’ standings to 63 points with his sixth triumph of the season.

“I was really concentrating from the beginning because there was some wet patches on turn one but I decided to start and keep my rhythm,” Marquez, 26, told broadcaster BT Sport.

“I saw ‘Dovi’ was behind me and I kept pushing and pushing and pushing.

“I am very happy, it was a crazy weekend,” he added.

Australian Jack Miller pipped Alex Rins to third spot for his second podium of the campaign in a race cut by one lap due to adverse weather conditions.

“This is definitely the better one (podium), it was nice to fight at the end,” Millar said.

“I saw Rins’ rear tire was spinning so I just bided my time, waited and waited and he was really struggling,” the 24-year-old added.

Eight-time world champion Valentino Rossi was sixth and trails Marquez by 110 points in the overall standings.

Rins had accused fellow countryman Marquez of having “no respect” for other riders after coming together with the five-time world champion during Saturday’s qualifying.

Suzki’s Rins was angered by what he saw as Marquez altering his line and making contact with him during the second session of the day.

His team had also filed a complaint against Marquez echoing their rider’s comments but race organizers decide against taking further action.

Earlier in the day, Marc’s brother Alex also made the most of pole position to dominate the Moto2 to register his fifth win of the season.

The Kalex rider, who was on hand to embrace Marc after his MotoGP win, now heads the Moto2 championship standings on 161 points, 33 clear of his Swiss teammate Thomas Luthi. Luthi had to retire from the race in Brno after a fall 16 laps from the end.

Marquez, 23, crossed the line more than three seconds up on Italy’s Fabio Di Giannantonio with Enea Bastianini in third.

In Moto3, Aron Canet won his second race of the season to retake the championship lead.

Smith ton helps Australia dominate England in Ashes opener

Smith ton helps Australia dominate England in Ashes opener

  • Australia set England a daunting 398 to win the Ashes opener at Edgbaston
  • Steve Smith made 142 following his 144 in the first innings of the match
BIRMINGHAM: Steve Smith hit his second century of his comeback Test on Sunday as Australia set England a daunting 398 to win the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.
Ashes-holders Australia, bidding to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, made 487-7 declared in their second innings as they capitalized on the absence from the home side’s attack of the injured James Anderson.
That left England needing 398 for victory — the most they have made in the fourth innings to win a Test was 332-7 against Australia at Melbourne back in 1928/29.
Australia captain Tim Paine’s declaration late on the fourth day left England with an awkward seven overs to bat before stumps.
Rory Burns, fresh from his maiden Test century in the first innings, and Surrey teammate Jason Roy saw England to 13-0 at the close.
Smith made 142 following his 144 in the first innings of the match — the former Australia captain’s first Test since the end of a 12-month ban for his role in last year’s ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
He is just the fifth Australian to score hundreds in both innings of an Ashes Test.
Matthew Wade marked his first Test for nearly two years with a fine 110.
Smith, having reached lunch on 98 not out, went to three figures in style when he cover-drove England paceman Stuart Broad for his 10th four in 147 balls faced.

He celebrated by removing his batting helmet and waving his bat joyously toward the Australia changing room.
And while there was applause from a packed crowd, there were also renewed chants of “Crying on the telly, we saw you crying on the telly” in a reference to the emotional press conference Smith gave in Sydney after he was sent home from South Africa.
“When he goes out to bat, it’s almost like he’s in a trance-like state,” former Australia captain Waugh told Channel Nine.
“He knows exactly what he’s trying to do, exactly what the opposition are trying to do... he analyzes every ball and it’s like a computer, he spits out the answer,” added Waugh, now a mentor to the Australia squad.
Smith has now scored 1,116 runs in his past 10 Ashes innings, a figure second only to the 1,236 made over the same span by Australia’s Don Bradman — widely regarded as Test cricket’s greatest batsman.
England captain Joe Root brought himself on to bowl his part-time off-breaks and deployed Joe Denly’s occasional leg-spin as frontline spinner Moeen Ali struggled to exert any control.
Wicketkeeper Wade, playing as a specialist batsman, with Paine behind the stumps, reverse-swept Root to complete a 70-ball fifty.
The new ball, however, did eventually give England the wicket they craved.
Chris Woakes got a delivery to deviate in the air outside off stump, with Smith edging an intended drive to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.
As Smith walked back after a 207-ball innings including 14 fours, the cheers at last drowned out the jeers.
Wade, who overturned an lbw decision on 69, reverse-swept Root for the 15th four of his innings to complete a 131-ball hundred, his third in Tests.
He holed out off Ben Stokes soon afterwards but it scarcely made any difference, with James Pattinson belting Broad for one of four sixes in his rapid 47 not out as England became increasingly ragged in the field.

