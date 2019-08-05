Aluminium firm Zhongwang seeks legal advice after US charges

You are here

In this May 8, 2009 file photo, Liu Zhongtian, the Chinese billionaire chairman of the China Zhongwang Holdings Limited, celebrates at the company's listing ceremony in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. (AP)
  • In its statement, Zhongwang said its board believed the legal proceedings had so far had no material adverse impact on the company’s operations or its financial condition
BEIJING: China Zhongwang Holdings said on Sunday it was seeking legal advice after the company and its controlling shareholder, Liu Zhongtian, were indicted on charges they evaded $1.8 billion of tariffs by smuggling aluminum into the US.
Zhongwang said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it and Liu had still not been served with any notice in relation to the legal proceedings.
“The company takes seriously any allegations that it may have violated any law, and is seeking legal advice in relation to the alleged proceeding,” it said in the statement, adding it would keep shareholders informed of further developments.
Zhongwang is based in northeast China’s Liaoning province and makes aluminum products for the automotive and construction industries.
US prosecutors have alleged that companies affiliated with Liu used ports in the Los Angeles area to import aluminum from China that was disguised as a finished product not subject to duties, before making bogus sales.

FASTFACT

• Zhongwang says operations, finances not impacted.

• Firm could face monetary penalties.

• Company and founder Liu Zhongtian indicted in US.

• Zhongwang makes aluminum products for the automotive and construction industries.

Zhongwang has previously described smuggling allegations as “misleading” and “without any factual basis.”
Liu stepped down as Zhongwang chairman in 2017 but remains its largest shareholder with a 74.16 percent stake, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
“If the allegations were proven in court, the company could face monetary penalties,” Zhongwang said in the statement.
Zhongwang’s share price fell by 14.2 percent on Thursday, after the indictment was reported, and fell a further 7.6 percent on Friday to end the week on HK$3.18 ($0.4062), its lowest close since October 2015.
In its statement, Zhongwang said its board believed the legal proceedings had so far had no material adverse impact on the company’s operations or its financial condition.
“The company continues to operate as normal,” it said, adding that a further announcement would be published if the situation changes.

Topics: China

400 Bangladesh’s garment factories barred from accepting Western orders

Garment workers protest for higher wages in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9, 2019. (Reuters)
  • The Bangladesh garment industry is the second-largest export earning country after China and the sector represents about 16 percent of the economy and employs over 4 million workers
DHAKA: Only 200 out of 1,600 garment factories in Bangladesh have met the requirements of an international accord on worker safety, and 400 factories have been barred from taking international orders, the industry body’s president said on Sunday.
The Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh was set up by European fashion brands to improve factory safety in Bangladesh after as garment factory complex collapsed in 2013 killing more than 1,100 people.
The five-year pact was originally due to expire in May 2018 but the transition period has been extended. The pact’s factory oversight team will then hand over to a government body set up for that purpose.
Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), accused the accord’s members of unilaterally imposing new requirements which were hurting the sector. She said she had met with their inspectors on Saturday to urge them to consult with manufacturers on their decisions.
“We had an agreement with Accord in May this year that it will not take any decision unilaterally but that has not been honored,” she said.

BACKGROUND

• Rubana Huq, BGMEA president, says only one in eight Bangladesh’s garment factories passed safety inspection.

• The Bangladesh garment industry is the second-largest export earning country after China.

“Since the formation of Accord, we implemented lot of remediation as per its requirements that involved huge investment. Now, in the name of final checks, the Accord is asking for several remediations.”
Huq also said that of the 1,600 factories inspected by the team between 2014 and 2019, only 200 had been awarded completion certificates.
At least 400 factories which inspectors found were to slow to comply with the new safety rules were as a consequence no longer allowed to accept orders from the Western brands that are members of the accord, she said.
The Bangladesh garment industry is the second-largest export earning country after China and the sector represents about 16 percent of the economy and employs over 4 million workers.
In June, garment manufacturers demanded higher export subsidies from the government, saying proposals in the latest national budget, unveiled last week, were not enough to compensate for higher production costs and low prices.

Topics: Dhaka

